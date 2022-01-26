CD Bioparticles Announces New Protein Magnetic Particles for Bio-application

New York, USA, 2022-Jan-26 — /EPR Network/ — With years of experience in the pharmaceutical and life science sector, CD Bioparticles now launches a series of protein magnetic particles that can be applied for a variety of research applications such as immunocapture, biopanning and flow cytometry.

These new product are an addition of CD Bioparticles’ affinity magnetic particles portfolio. Affinity magnetic particles can be used for affinity purification and separation of antibodies, antigens, proteins and DNA/RNA. These particles have high selectivity and capacity, and are ideal tools for separating various biomolecules. The scientists at CD Bioparticles are proficient in binding various bioaffinity ligands to magnetic beads to meet the needs of customers. These ligands include but are not limited to antibodies, biotin, streptavidin, lectins, oligo(dT) and protein A/G.

Various products are launched in this release for scientific applications, such as Absolute Mag™ SARS-CoV-2 Spike S1 protein Conjugated Magnetic Particles, Absolute Mag™ SARS-CoV-2 Spike Trimer (B.1.1.7) Conjugated Magnetic Particles, 2 µm, Absolute Mag™ SARS-CoV-2 (Delta) Spike Trimer Conjugated Magnetic Particles, 2 µm, and Absolute Mag™ SARS-CoV-2 Spike Trimer (D614G) Conjugated Magnetic Particles, 2 µm.

For instance, the Absolute Mag™ SARS-CoV-2 Spike S1 protein Conjugated Magnetic Particles (# WHM-AB04 #) are obtained by coupling the biotinylated SARS-CoV-2 Spike S1 protein to streptavidin conjugated magnetic particles, which can capture the Anti- SARS-CoV-2 antibody or ACE2 protein from cell or serum sample and easily follow up with other tests, such as immunocapture, biopanning and flow cytometry. These magnetic particles can be supplied as lyophilized powder (from 0.22 µm filtered PBS pH7.4 including 0.05% Tween-20 and 10% trehalose).

As a leading manufacturer of magnetic particles and related products for immunoassay development, CD Bioparticles provides a complete list of various sizes of immunomagnetic beads conjugated with different coating materials and functional groups to meet the research and industrial prospect development needs of customers. “Our Absolute Mag™ platform is dedicated to the development of magnetic microspheres for life science applications, such as immunoprecipitation, cell separation, RNA/DNA extraction, and protein purification. We now provide a large selection of protein magnetic particles with particle size of 2 µm.” said Dr. Robin J. Watts, the scientific officer of R&D department of CD Bioparticles.

“We will continue to focus on innovating new products through dedicated research. The precision and accuracy of our state-of-the-art technology, coupled with proprietary formulations and GMP certified production practices, can provide the highest quality and continuously repeatable immunomagnetic beads with uniform size, function and morphology.” added Robin.

For more detailed information about protein magnetic particles or to discuss your project, please visit CD Bioparticles at https://www.cd-bioparticles.com/.

CD Bioparticles is a global leading manufacturer and supplier of various nanoparticles, microparticles and their coatings for R&D and commercialization in a wide variety of application areas including in vitro diagnostics, biochemistry, cellular analysis, cell separation, and immunoassay. It also offers various custom services including chemical surface-functionalized, fluorescent modification, antibody immobilization, nucleic acid and oligo conjugation to meet clients' specifications.