Nb Laboratories Pvt Ltd – Spirulina’s Consumption Method

There are several ways to incorporate spirulina powder into your daily diet. Dried Spirulina can be found in health food stores or online (and, increasingly, general stores that stock health foods or supplements).

The powder has the benefit of being quite adaptable. Use spirulina powder in the following ways:

making smoothies with it (this also makes them a Shrek-tastic dark green color)

adding it to salads and soups as a garnish

mixing it with other healthy meals nom-noms to make energy balls

When making fruit or vegetable juice, mix in a tablespoon of it

It is common to buy spirulina powder in 100-gram containers, although pricing varies. However, health food powders may be pricey, as everyone who has tried them knows. However, 100-gram or even 50-gram servings are also available if you’re experimenting.

You may get your daily dosage of Spiru-loveliness in an easy-to-drink pill with Spirulina capsules and tablets.

Spirulina supplements are typically taken one to three times a day. They’re perfect for people who are always on the move and don’t have time to fuss with measuring out powders. Many spirulina tablets also contain other health-enhancing superfoods, such as dried seaweed and moringa, making them even more beneficial.

Depending on the brand and the number of tablets in each bottle, the price differs. Unless you come across a very fantastic deal or reduced pricing, you may expect to pay at least $20 for this item.

Spirulina’s active antioxidizing component, phycocyanin, comes to mind. On the other hand, blue Spirulina is just the Spirulina without the color. You can see a lot of sparkle in the blue area of the blue-green algae (it’s genuinely bright blue).

Chemical extraction of phycocyanin from Spirulina, Arthrospira platensis, produces blue Spirulina. Spirulina in its most basic form.

Spirulina can be purchased in tablet, powder, or paste form. The central concept is that the benefits are more pronounced if only blue. However, this notion has yet to be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

In both fresh and saltwater, Spirulina is a blue-green alga. Since at least the Stone Age, people have utilized it as a dietary supplement. In recent decades, as a popular health food and exercise supplement, it’s now accessible in tablet, powder, and paste form.

Phycocyanin, one of the major components, is thought to have pharma-drug potential by many scientists.

Many of the potential health benefits have yet to be thoroughly investigated. Spirulina’s antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties have been scientifically proven.

There won't be any conclusive evidence for preventing cancer, anemia, or diabetes symptoms for a few more years.

