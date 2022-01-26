Bottle Feeding Equipment Market is to Register Steady Growth During 2026

Bottles, sterilizers, teats, brushes, bottle warmers, bottle carriers, and bibs are categorized as bottle feeding equipment. Bottle feeding equipment is indispensable to ensure sanitation and the health of an individual. The sensitive immune system of infants is susceptible to infections that can be caused by unclean bottle feeding equipment, and hence, there is an immense necessity of bottle feeding equipment by end users across the globe. Bottle feeding equipment is adequate to serve the hygienic needs of an infant. The bottle used is made up of soft plastic materials such as silicones and polypropylene to ensure infant safety. Sterilizers are used to disinfect water. The sterilizers are generally of two types – one type can be directly plugged in to the power source while the other one can be placed in a microwave. Bottle teats are made of natural rubber or natural grade silicon that is free from BPA, PVC, and other toxic chemicals.

Global Bottle Feeding Equipment Market: Dynamics

The global bottle feeding equipment market is projected to witness significant growth, owing to the increasing concerns regarding the health and hygiene of people across the globe. The higher cleanliness requirement for infants is expected to further contribute to the growth of the global bottle feeding equipment market. Increasing expenditure on health and hygiene by governmental and non-governmental organizations is anticipated to bolster the growth of the global bottle feeding equipment market. The global bottle feeding equipment market is expected to experience increased demand with the increase in per capita disposable income of people across the globe. However, some bottle feeding equipment is made from polycarbonate which contains Bisphenol A (BPA), which can have harmful effects on the health of an individual. The ban of BPA in various countries leaves consumers in a dilemma regarding the use of bottle feeding equipment, which can be a restraint for the growth of the global bottle feeding equipment market. The key trend in the worldwide bottle feeding equipment market is the use of disposable bottles and bags.

Global Bottle Feeding Equipment Market: Segmentation

Globally, the bottle feeding equipment market is segmented on the basis of material type and product type, which are further segmented as –

On the basis of material type, the global bottle feeding equipment market is segmented as-

Silicon

Plastic Low-density Polyethylene High-density Polyethylene Polypropylene Other Plastics

Glass

On the basis of product type, the global bottle feeding equipment market is segmented as-

Bottles

Sterilizers

Bottle Teats

Cleaning Brushes

Bottle Warmers

Bottle Carriers

Bibs

Global Bottle Feeding Equipment Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global bottle feeding equipment market are –

Munchkin, Inc.

The First Years Inc.

Handi-Craft Company

Kunshan Goodbaby Tommee Tippee Child Products Co., Ltd.

Alpha Baby Care Co., Ltd.

Linco Baby Merchandise Work’s Co., Ltd.

Maxibaby, S.L.

Hatfield Manufacturing, Inc.

The Patricoid Company

Bonny Product Private Limited

Alpha Packaging

Many local and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global bottle feeding equipment market during forecast period.

