Growing Offshore Oil & Gas Investments to Boost Demand for Flame Resistant & Retardant Fabrics – Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Market.

Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Market: Taxonomy and Segmentation Analysis

This report also offers a scrutinized study on the global market for flame resistant and retardant fabric in terms of a segmentation analysis.

The market has been divided into 5 key segments, namely, by weight, thickness type, end-user, application type, and region.

These segments have been analyzed in detail, engulfing market forecasts and estimates at a country and regional level.

The segmentation analysis offered can be useful for the report readers in understanding probable opportunities and potential markets for the target product – flame resistant and retardant fabric.

A taxonomy table incorporated in the report illustrates all the market segments in a systematic manner as depicted below.

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Application type Industrial Protective Clothing

Law enforcement services

Transport

Others (hot gas filtration, healthcare, hospitality, corporate and home furnishing) End User Oil & Gas Industries

Mining

Packaging

Automotive

Marine

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics and Electrical

Construction

Others End use Industries Thickness Type Up to 0.056 inches

0.056 to 0.065 inches

0.065 to 0.080 inches

0.080 to 0.102 inches

Greater than 0.102 inches By Weight Up to 12 oz. per sq. yard

12 to 17 oz. per sq. yard

17 to 22 oz. per sq. yard

22 to 33 oz. per sq. yard

Greater than 33 oz. per sq. yard

Growing Offshore Oil & Gas Investments to Boost Demand for Flame Resistant & Retardant Fabrics

Post-high uncertainty in oil & gas industry over the past few years, which was influenced by a plethora of factors including the advent of shale oil production, oil cost-cutting measures, and falling oil prices, offshore production has experience a downward trend.

However, with stabilizing oil prices the offshore oil & gas exploration industry’s outlook for the future seems promising, with several large projects impending to be deployed such as Bonga Southwest, ACG and Mad Dog Phase 2.

Alarming number of fatalities and injuries have been associated with workers in the oil & gas industries, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

Recognizing the concern of these workers, OSHA rolled out an official memo, which compels oilfield companies to provide workers with flame retardant clothing, to the entire oil & gas industry.

Key Research Findings from the Report

Oil & gas industries are envisaged to remain leading end-users of flame resistant and retardant fabric, in term of value. Relatively high demand in oil & gas industries can be primarily attributed to gradual rise in investments in offshore oil & gas exploration activities worldwide.

Based on thickness, 0.080-0.102 inches thick flame resistant and retardant fabric will remain sought-after among end-use industries in the market.

12 to 17 oz. per sq. yard flame resistant and retardant fabric will account for the bulk revenue share of the market during 2017 to 2026.

