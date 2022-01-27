ASTM A320 Grade L7 Uses & Specifications

Mumbai, India, 2022-Jan-27 — /EPR Network/ — Stud Bolts are externally threaded fasteners without a head, used with 2 nuts on either side, substituting a usual “bolt & nut” assembly. Ananka Fasteners is an outstanding ASTM A320 Grade L7 Stud Bolts Manufacturer in India. We manufacture ASTM A320 Grade L7 Stud Bolts Fasteners of unrivalled quality.

ASTM A320 Grade L7 Uses & Applications:

  • ASTM A320 Grade L7 Stud Bolts are used in Pharmaceutical Equipment
  • ASTM A320 Gr L7 Stud Bolts are used in Sea Water Equipment
  • ASTM A320 Hex Nuts are used in Heat Exchangers
  • ASTM A320 Grade L7 Stud Bolts are used in Off-Shore Oil Drilling process
  • ASTM A320 Heavy Hex Bolts are used in Gas Processing
  • ASME SA320 Nuts are used in Power Generation
  • ASTM A320 Grade L7 Bolts are used in Petrochemicals
  •  ASTM A320 Gr L7 Bolts are used Aircraft Exhaust Manifolds
  •  ASTM A320 Gr L7 Fasteners are used in Pharmaceuticals

 

ASTM A320 Grade L7 Specifications:

  • Specifications:  ASTM A320,A194 / ASME SA320, SA194
  • Standard:  DIN, ASTM, BS and all International Standards
  • Length:  3 mm to 200 mm
  • Size:  M3 – M56 | 3/6″ to 2″ | Custom Sizes
  • Heat Treatment:  Annealing, Stress Relieving, Case Hardening, Quenching and Tempering.

 

Manufacturer In India:

Ananka Fasteners is an outstanding ASTM A320 Grade L7 Stud Bolts Manufacturer in India. Ananka is ASTM A320 Grade L7 Stud Bolts Fasteners Manufacturer of unrivalled quality. We stringently evaluate the quality of all our products at each stage, right from the procurement of the raw material, to production, storage and delivery. We have an extensive area dedicated to production and storage of ASTM A320 Grade L7 Stud Bolts. We strive to provide an unbeatable product quality and a hassle free purchase to all our customers, with each order that we deliver. We also deliver ASTM A320 Grade L7 Stud Bolts in Mumbai, ASTM A320 Grade L7 Stud Bolts in Gujarat, ASTM A320 Grade L7 Stud Bolts in Ahmedabad, ASTM A320 Grade L7 Stud Bolts in Delhi.

