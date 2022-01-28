Integration of IoT with Automotive Front End Modules to Fuel Sales – Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Automotive Front End Module Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Automotive Front End Module to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Automotive Front End Module. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Automotive Front End Module Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Automotive Front End Module market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Automotive Front End Module

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Automotive Front End Module, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Automotive Front End Module Market.

Key Segments Covered

Material Metal Automotive Front End Module Composite Automotive Front End Module Plastic Automotive Front End Module

Vehicle Type Passenger Cars (PC) Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Sales Channel Automotive Front End Module Sales via OEMs Automotive Front End Module Sales via Aftermarkets



Competitive Landscape

Competition in the global automotive front end module market is expected to rise, with players focusing on gaining a competitive advantage and increasing their market foothold. Various players around the world are investing in new R&D projects, making joint ventures, and partnerships.

In October 2020, Hyundai Mobis undertook a significant investment in Envisics, a UK-based leader in Augmented Reality Heads-Up Display (AR HUD)- a next-generation safety convenience feature which matches driving information with the road ahead in real-time

In September 2021, Faurecia S.A acquired intellectual property assets of uMist Ltd., a Swedish startup specializing in biomimetic spray technology, to accelerate its technology leadership for commercial vehicles ultra-low emissions

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global market for automotive front end modules to surge 1.7x until 2031

Sales of automotive front-end modules in Asia estimated to surpass US$ 55 Bn by 2022

North America to experience a growth rate of 5% until 2031

By material, composite automotive front end modules to capture over 55% of revenue

Europe likely to account for 2 out of 5 automotive front end module sales through 2031

By vehicle, passenger cars to be dominant end users, expanding at a CAGR of 6% across the assessment period

“As mobility trends transform, demand for advanced automotive front end modules is expanding substantially, with manufacturers incorporating advanced solutions such as smart connectivity, AI and Wi-Fi enabled module functioning,” comments the Fact.MR analyst.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Automotive Front End Module Company & brand share analysis : The report offers in-depth Automotive Front End Module brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies

: The report offers in-depth Automotive Front End Module brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies Automotive Front End Module Historical volume analysis : The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Automotive Front End Module and projected sales performance for 2021-2031

: The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Automotive Front End Module and projected sales performance for 2021-2031 Automotive Front End Module Category & segment level analysis : Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels

: Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels Automotive Front End Module Consumption by demographics: To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it

To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it Post COVID consumer spending on Automotive Front End Module: The Fact MR market survey carefully studies consumer spending behavior post COVID-19. It gauges how prevailing trends have influenced their behavior, subsequently impacting their spending power

More Valuable Insights on Automotive Front End Module Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Automotive Front End Module, Sales and Demand of Automotive Front End Module, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

