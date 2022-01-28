What Factors are propelling the Market Growth of Potato Flakes – Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

250 Pages Potato Flakes Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Potato Flakes. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Potato Flakes Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1510

The global potato flakes market, the market is set to surpass a valuation of US$ 12.39 Bn by the end of 2031. The potato flakes market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the period of assessment. By 2021-end, the industry is anticipated to be valued at US$ 6.3 Bn, as per the report.

Market Size (2021) US$ 6.3 Bn Projected Market Forecast Value by 2031 US$ 12.39 Bn Value CAGR (2021-2031) 7%

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Potato Flakes market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Potato Flakes

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Potato Flakes, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Potato Flakes Market.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1510

Key Market Segments in Potato Flakes Industry Research Nature Organic Potato Flakes Conventional Potato Flakes

End Use Potato Flakes for Household Use Potato Flakes for Business to Business (B2B) Food Service Industry Food Industry Soups & Premixes Bakery Snacks Frozen Food Baby Food Meat Processing Potato Flakes for Animal Feed

Sales Channel Potato Flakes Sales via Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Potato Flakes Sales via Convenience Stores Potato Flakes Sales via Traditional Groceries Potato Flakes Sales via Online Retailers



Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1510

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the potato flakes market is shaped by product innovation and strategic mergers & acquisitions. Front runners are emphasizing capacity enhancements and global footprint expansion to leverage lucrative prospects in developing economies. Some notable developments are as follows:

In 2021, Agrico, agreed to set up a joint venture with Pune-based potato supply chain organization S.V. Agri to develop high-yield varieties uniquely suitable to India. The new joint venture, named S.V. Agrico Pvt. Ltd., will produce high-grade basic seed material under controlled conditions.

McCain Foods, a global leader in potato specialty products, announced the acquisition of Serya, a Brazilian food company. This acquisition will enable McCain to expand its boundaries in the Brazilian market. Serya provides pre-formed specialty potato products in Brazil.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By nature, conventional potato flakes to continue exhibiting high demand, yielding 40% revenue

Sales of potato flakes to especially grow across specialty stores, clocking a CAGR of 6%

U.S to emerge as the fastest growing market for potato flakes, expanding at a CAGR of 8%

India to be a high potential market for potato flakes, registering a growth rate of 7%

Germany to provide new expansion avenues for potato flakes manufacturers, registering a CAGR worth 6%

Global market for potato flakes is likely to be valued at US$ 6.3 Bn by 2021-end

“Potato flakes have sought widespread adoption in manufacturing and processing of food products, in light of its incremental filling, water- & oil-holding, and thickening attributes. Several food processing manufacturers are shifting their focus from fresh potatoes to potato flakes, in a bid to simplify production processes involved, increase productivity, and cut down manufacturing costs. Application of potato flakes has witnessed a widening trend, and culinary experts are putting constant efforts on discovering more potential applications of potato flakes,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556952826/why-is-the-japan-an-opportunistic-cellulose-automotive-air-filter-landscape-report-fact-mr

Key Question answered in the survey of Potato Flakes market report:

Sales and Demand of Potato Flakes

Growth of Potato Flakes Market

Market Analysis of Potato Flakes

Market Insights of Potato Flakes

Key Drivers Impacting the Potato Flakes market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Potato Flakes market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Potato Flakes

More Valuable Insights on Potato Flakes Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Potato Flakes, Sales and Demand of Potato Flakes, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Food & Beverages:

Protein Ice Cream Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Coffee Fruit Extract Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Chewable Coffee Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates