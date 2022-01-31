Parrot cage Market is Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2031

Parrot Cage Market Forecast and CAGR

According to latest research by Fact.MR, Parrot cage market is set to witness gradual growth during assessment period of 2021-2031. Demand for parrot cage will witness impactful recovery in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run time span. It has been noticed that increased pet adoption and prospering pet humanization has been key driving factors for escalated demand globally. Business is providing equivalent pace and constantly stimulated by heightened pet culture.

Who are the Key Manufacturers of Parrot Cage Market?

Some of the leading manufacturer of Parrot Cage market are

  • a&e Cage Company LLC
  • Bass Equipment company
  • Wingz avian products
  • PREVUE PET PRODUCTS
  • Zooplus
  • San Luis
  • Sky Pet
  • other prominent players.

Key Segments

By Cage Style

  • Open top cages
    • With Stand
    • Without Stand
  • Solid top cages
    • Flat
    • Dome top
  • Playtop cages

By Material Type

  • Steel
  • Stainless Steel
  • Galvanized Steel Wire
  • Powdered Steel
  • Plastic
  • Wooden

By Parrot Type

  • Small-Sized
    • Budgies
    • lovebirds
    • Cockatiels
  • Medium-Sized
    • Quakers
    • Caiques
    • Pionus
    • Conures
  • Large-Sized
    • Cockatoos
    • Amazons
    • Macaws

By Sales Channel

  • Offline
    • Super and Hyper Markets
    • Convenience Store
    • Others
  • Online
    • Direct Sales
    • Third Party E-Commerce  Sales

By Region

  • North America
    • US & Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil, Mexico, Others
  • Western Europe
    • EU5
    • Nordics
    • Benelux
  • Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific excluding Japan
    • Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
    • Greater China
    • India
    • ASEAN
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Other Middle East
    • Northern Africa
    • South Africa
    • Other Africa

