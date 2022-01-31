Will Sales of Reinforced Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Gain Traction Due to Escalating Demand for e-Mobility – New Study by Fact.MR

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Reinforced Polybutylene Terephthalate. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Reinforced Polybutylene Terephthalate market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Reinforced Polybutylene Terephthalate

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Reinforced Polybutylene Terephthalate, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Reinforced Polybutylene Terephthalate Market.

Market Snapshot

Newly released polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) industry analysis shows that global demand enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.7% in 2021, to total 1,309 KT. In terms of value, 30% reinforced PBT displayed growth of 5.8% to be valued at US$ 1 Bn, while >50% reinforced PBT was up 4.8% to reach a valuation of US$ 273 Mn.

Market Segments Covered in PBT Industry Analysis

· By Type

Reinforced Polybutylene Terephthalate 15% Reinforced (GF) Polybutylene Terephthalate 30% Reinforced (GF) Polybutylene Terephthalate 50% Reinforced (GF) Polybutylene Terephthalate >50% Reinforced (GF) Polybutylene Terephthalate Unreinforced Polybutylene Terephthalate



· By Processing Method

Injection Moulding Polybutylene Terephthalate Extrusion Polybutylene Terephthalate Others



· By End Use

Polybutylene Terephthalate for Automotive Body Panels Ignition Coil Bobbins Covered Insulations Exhaust System part Ignition System Others Polybutylene Terephthalate for Packaging Food Products Cosmetics Polybutylene Terephthalate for Electrical & Electronics Transformer Coil Bobbins Adapter Coil Bobbins Deflection Coils CRT & Potentiometer Stands Switching connectors Motor Cover and Bushings Others Polybutylene Terephthalate for Consumer Goods Sporting Goods Kitchen Appliances Others Polybutylene Terephthalate for Machinery Transport machinery parts Sewing Machines Textile Machinery Parts Power Tool Parts Others



PBT Industry Research on Competitive Landscape

According to the market research analysis, BASF SE, Amco Polymers, Celanese Corporation, SABIC, DuPont, Lanxess AG, and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation are identified as key players manufacturing PBT.

Majority of companies discussed in the report have focused on product launches and expanding their manufacturing units in developing regions. Some of the key strategies include innovation, collaborations with key players, partnerships, strategic alliances in order to strengthening of regional and global distribution networks.

On 24th March 2020, Celanese Corporation announced a three-year plan to expand their engineered materials compounding capacities in Asia, locations including Suzhou and Nanjing in China and Silvassa in India.

On 2nd January 2019, Celanese Corporation acquired one of India’s largest engineering thermoplastic compounders, named Next Polymer Ltd.

On 26th February 2019, SABIC announced Amco Polymers as the third distribution partner in North America to provide specialty engineering thermoplastic and related services in the US, Canada and Mexico.

On 3rd July 2020, BASF announced two new product variants in the market, named Ultradur® B6551 LNI for extrusion and Ultradur® B6560 M2 FC TF, the world’s first thermo formable PBT.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global PBT market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of over 6% during 2021-31, and is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 2.5 Bn in the same timeframe.

Demand for PBT is mainly driven by its increased usage in industries such as electrical and electronics, automotive, and consumer goods.

East Asia along with Europe has driven the consumption of PBT during the historical period, and cumulatively accounted for over 75% market share in 2020.

North America is one of the emerging market growing at a fast pace, and is expected to progress at a CAGR more than 5% through 2031.

On the basis of processing method, the market is projected to be dominated by the injection molding method, which will account for around 70%% market share by 2031.

“Growing applications in automotive sector to sustain future PBT demand,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

The market is moderately fragmented and manufacturers are trying to maintain their long-run dominance in the market. Key manufacturers are constantly involved in developing new product lines to enter new application areas. Moreover, their thirst for market dominance is high owing to the rapidly growing market with higher potential.

