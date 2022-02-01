Studio Apartments in Noida | Luxury Studio Apartment Noida Extension

Noida, India, 2022-Feb-01 — /EPR Network/ — Today, no doubt, we all are influenced by the pandemic, which impacted our lives and our businesses whether its hospitality, restaurant, or real estate industry for that matter. Not to forget, the pandemic has both pros and cons like on the one hand where it affected job opportunities for people, especially youngsters, while, on the other hand, it has made us understand the significance of family time, staying home, healthy and safe.

But one thing which needs to be noticed is that people’s choice or dream of having a big home doesn’t go out of style. Nowadays, It has been noticed that, despite Covid – 19, people are more inclined to own Studio Apartments in Noida. Why Noida? Noida has become the most preferred location for most of us, as Noida developers provide the best infrastructure whether it’s residential or commercial. It also offers uncountable options when it comes to residential properties, surrounded by lush greenery and countless modern amenities to make your life elegant and smart. Apart from this, people can access great connectivity and make their life more convenient than ever.

Now that everything is reopening with the improvement in the situation, people are heading back to the offices and in such scenarios studio apartments are the most preferable one as it offers both worlds – a perfect scenario and professional space for work. If you are looking for some luxurious studio apartments in Noida then we have some best options available for you, like Alphathum Studio Apartments fully furnished with a size ranging 435 sq. ft at a price list that starts 18* Lacs. Spectrum Studio Metro Apartments with size ranging 585 sq. ft. with price list starts from 38.5* Lacs and MMR Studio Apartments with size ranging up to 542 sq. ft. at a price list starts from 50* Lacs, etc, where you can find a glimpse of an eye-catching view from every balcony of the apartment.

Apart from this, we also have some smart options of studio apartments in Greater Noida like Paramount Golf Foreste Studio Apartment by Paramount Group with a size range. You can live a posh and smart life here with a starting price of just 20.88* Lacs.

Want to live a unique life amidst nature then we also have studio apartments in Noida Extension like Gaur Studio Apartments by Gaur Group with sizes ranging 515 sq. ft at a price list starting from 21.0* Lacs onwards. Here you live an astonishing life with smart amenities. NX One Studio Apartments with a size of 595 sq. ft. at a price list starts from 17.0* Lacs onwards.

Amenities You Can Enjoy-

Leisures like sauna, spa, steam and massage room, business lounge indoor games, clubhouse, party hall, hypermarket, jacuzzi, cards room, sky bridge restaurant,

Other features like 24*7 security, car parking space, power backup, 24*7 water supply, CCTV surveillance, low density gated community, intercom facility, fire fighting system, lift.

Sports activities include gymnasium, swimming pool, golf course, badminton, tennis court, basketball court, table tennis, squash cricket pitch, jogging, and cycling track, yoga area, skating rink, squash court, snooker/pool.

Eco-friendly and Vaastu compliant structure, rainwater harvesting, sewage treatment plant, large green area.

We Realty 360 Degree know the worth of your money and that is why we always come up with such properties both residential and commercial in Noida and Delhi NCR. We are focused on the idea of “providing the best” properties flourished with lush greenery and innumerable amenities at a reasonable price. For more amazing options feel free to visit our website – www.realty360degree.com or give us a call on – 7533005334. We are always happy to help you!!

Contact Number- +917290098947, +919667367666

Email Id- info@realty360degree.com

Website- https://www.studioapartmentsnoida.co.in/

Business Address- G-172, Sector-63, Noida , Uttar Pradesh-201301