1 & 2 BHK Flats in Talegaon Dabhade with Incredible Amenities at Kohinoor Abhimaan Homes Shirgaon

Pune, India, 2022-Feb-01 — /EPR Network/ — Introducing Abhimaan Township – Your modest home in Pumbai. Live near nature at reasonable costs. Kohinoor Group is presenting one more private gem for the home-purchaser of Pune. Abhimaan Township is situated in Shirgaon and this land center is bound to satisfy the fantasies of many families. Being a Pumbaikar has been a notable craving for Puneri Residents. Pumbai is a fantasy idea that came into the real world. Lying among Lonavala and Pune, Shirgaon is a region that offers a nearby window with a perspective on Nature in general. This municipality is nicely worked to serve the requirements of your whole family. This municipality is worked with the best of unrefined components and fittings to guarantee unquestionably awesome. Kohinoor Abhimaan homes are based on the underpinning of the five mainstays of the Sada Sukhi Raho Philosophy,

which the gathering and its workers live by. Marked Homes, Sustainable Living, Healthy Lifestyle, Maintenance Team, and 24X7 Security are the guarantees that the Sada Sukhi Raho’s hearty group makes to you once you begin abiding in Abhimaan Homes, Shirgaon Pune. This municipality has as of now turned into a justification behind the most brilliant grins on the essences of in excess of 700 families that live in it. These families have seen their blessing from heaven as the best 2 BHK flat for sale in Talegaon Dabhade. The municipality is exceptionally near the Somatne Phata and offers vicinity to the Mumbai Pune Expressway permitting every one of its tenants magnificent availability all through Pune. To appreciate day to day life in perfect plant life and sheer joy, return home to Abhimaan Township, Shirgaon, Pune.

Amenities:

Amenities amount to an enormous part of a way of life developed in a lodging project. Having abundant amenities to keep you and your family engaged and offer a tranquil reprieve from a hustling way of life is critical. The picked set of conveniences in this venture of 2BHK Flat in Talegaon Dabhade Pune, that are accessible to you, as an occupant of a specific task, likewise amounts to your choice of putting resources into any lodging project. The way our inside conclude how our residing experience will be in our new home, outside likewise assumes an indispensable part in something similar.

Community Hall

Water Treatment Plant

Sewage Treatment Plant

Tennis Court

Meditation Hall

Indoor Games

Clubhouse

Children’s Play Area

Gymnasium

Net Cricket Pitch

Waiting Area for School Children

Solar Water Heating System

Swimming Pool

Back-up For Common Areas

Stylish Entrance Lobby

Security Check-post

Landscaped Garden

Shopping Complex

Connectivity:

Connectivity is the main perspective when you are thinking about putting resources into private property. Where does your residential project dwell and what lies in the encompassing is your first inquiry. At Abhimaan Homes, Shirgaon, you get a superb network. Shirgaon lies in the west of Pune providing it with the benefit of vicinity to key regions like Baner, Bavdhan, Bhugaon, Ravet, Pimpri Chinchwad, and so on The Mumbai Pune Expressway additionally goes through the area which makes travel simple for its occupants. With regards to spots of the everyday drive, Shirgaon holds an expert as many presumed medical clinics and schools encompass Kohinoor Abhimaan Somatane Phata. Assuming you are searching for a 2BHK Flat close to Mumbai Pune Expressway, Abhimaan Homes ought to be the main thing that rings a bell. To check the environmental factors of these 2BHK Flats in Talegaon Dabhade, Check the area map underneath.



WORKSPACES



Talegaon MIDC – 12 km.

Chakan MIDC – 24 km.

Hinjewadi Phase 3 – 19.4 km.

EDUCATION

Podar Jumbo Kids Pre-school – 1.9 km.

High Vision International School – 5.9 km.

Wisdom English Medium High School – 8 km.

HEALTHCARE



Pawana Hospital – 2.5 km.

Pioneer Hospital – 2.7 km.

Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital – 17.2 km.



TRAVEL



Pune-Mumbai Expressway – 5.9 km.

Prati Shirdi Mandir – 550 m.

Dehu Road Station – 8.7 km.

Somatane Phata – 2.3 km.

Aundh – 24 km.

Project Link: https://www.kohinoorpune.com/residential-projects/2-bhk-flat-in-talegaon-dabhade-abhimaan-homes-somatane-phata-pune/project-overview

About Us:



Kohinoor Group has proudly stood tall as a leader in Pune’s real estate development sector for over 30 years. When the group commenced operations in 1983 under the able leadership of its Chairman & Managing Director, Mr Krishnakumar Goyal, they started a cement trading business.

Construction and development began only in 1989 under the name of Kohinoor Constructions. Today the group has developed and delivered over 4 million sq. ft across Pune and has over 3 million sq. ft of spaces currently under development. It also has diversified interests in other verticals like Manufacturing, Logistics and Services.

In the last decade every project that Kohinoor Group has undertaken has been planned entirely before starting any construction work – an inspiration that Mr Vineet Goyal and Mr Rajesh Goyal, Jt. Managing Directors, Kohinoor Group learnt from Japanese construction practices. Be it residential properties or commercial projects, Kohinoor always thinks about the needs and wants of their customer base before taking any decisions.

Contact Us:

Gat No. 8 & 12, Somantane Phata,

Somatne – Kasarsai Rd,

opposite Pratishirdi Saibaba Mandir,

Shirgaon, Maharashtra 410506

Ph No: 020 6764 1839

Email: sales@kohinoorpune.com