J&M Pool Company Opens New Design Office in Downtown Senoia

Senoia, Georgia, 2022-Feb-01 — /EPR Network/ — J&M Pool Company is pleased to announce they have opened a new design office in downtown Senoia. The new office is located at 83 Barnes St. Customers are invited to schedule an appointment at this office to work with their team to design the ideal pool to enhance their landscape and give them the perfect place to relax in their backyards.

At J&M Pool Company, they specialize in providing customized pools that provide the rest and relaxation property owners want. With their customized design services, they help their clients create the pool area of their dreams to increase value for their home and improve their overall outdoor experience on their property. The pool design professionals listen to their clients to determine what they want from their pools and create designs that meet each client’s vision of the ideal oasis.

J&M Pool Company realized the value of expanding their services and opened a new design office dedicated to designing unique pools for their customers. Their team creates a full 3D rendition of the proposed pool to help their customers visualize what the final results will look like. The pool design service includes an accurate estimate on the cost of installation, landscaping services, and more to complete the design. The design fee also includes two one-hour consultations to address changes.

Anyone interested in learning about the design services or the new design office can find out more by visiting the Jmpools.com website or by calling 1-770-599-2397.

About J&M Pool Company: J&M Pool Companyis a full-service pool service company offering installation, maintenance, and repair services. Their team designs custom pools and provides their clients with the highest quality of service to ensure a pool they will enjoy for years to come. They are the highest rated pool service in Fayette and Coweta Counties.

