Pigment Dispersion Resin Market Poised To Expand At A Robust Pace Over 2031

Pigment Dispersion Resin Market: Overview and Dynamics

In a fast pace growing industrialization is a positive sign for pigment dispersion resin industry. Adoption of pigment Dispersion resin has been increased exponentially by the End-use-industry reason being the premium quality, customer satisfaction and stabilization, provides splendid colour to the material. So as to achieve the finest quality of coating, liquid pigment dispersion resin is being used having a flawless particle size which results to be stable for a long period of time. Pigment dispersion resin is not only restricted to the paint industry it is having a diverse portfolio of application. Pigment dispersion resin is widely used in liquid coating and ink industries as well.

Pigment dispersion resin can offer the finest quality of paints, inks and coatings with extraordinary colour strength. Pigment dispersion resin replaces the air and moisture covering the pigment and transforms the dry pigment into pigment dispersion. The market has blown-up after advanced discoveries in polymers which have become the driving factor for the growth of the pigment dispersion resin market. Considering the forecast of the future expansion of market and consumer base it is likely to increase a stiff demand of Pigment dispersion resin.

Segmentation Analysis of Pigment Dispersion Resin Market

The global market for pigment dispersion resin has been classified into 6 major segments which follow as product type, end-use, packing type, colour, pigment type and region.

Based on product type, pigment dispersion resin market has been segmented as follows:

CAB resins

VC copolymers

Acrylic resins

Urea and Melamine formaldehyde resins

Alkyd resins

Epoxy resins

Hydrocarbon resins

Based on end-use, pigment dispersion resin market has been segmented as follows:

Coating

Inks

Paint

Adhesives

Sealants

Based on packaging type, pigment dispersion resin market has been segmented as follows:

Plastic Pails

Steel Drums

Based on colour type, pigment dispersion resin market has been segmented as follows:

Brown

Blue

Yellow

White

Black

Red

Based on pigment type, pigment dispersion resin market has been segmented as follows:

Organic Pigment

Inorganic Pigment

Based on region, pigment dispersion resin market has been segmented as follows:

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Pigment Dispersion Resin Market: Key Players

The structure of the pigment dispersion resin market is fragmented as the market leaders haven’t been able to maximize the capabilities across the globe as they channelize their potential within their geographical limits. Lucite International, Systemthree, Arya Chem Inc., Chroma-Tek, Milano Colori, Kraemer and TTC Colours are the major players satisfying demands for pigment dispersion resin with the acquirement of biggest market presence.

Companies are opting for the organic growth strategies seeking the maximum growth such as new product offering, optimization and reallocation of resources. However, regional players in Asia and Africa is a challenge for the global market, offering products with a lower price point and disturbing the whole global market of pigment dispersion resin.

Pigment Dispersion Resin Market: Regional Outlook

Considering the regional classification, the report “Pigment Dispersion Resin” puts light on six prominent regions which include North America, Europe, Latin America, South Asia and Oceania, East Asia and Middle East & Africa. Among them, Europe holds a dominant position capturing around 65% of the market share for pigment dispersion resin. Elevating demand for paints, inks, coating and adhesive in response to amplified development of infrastructures has become the guiding light for penetration of pigment dispersion resin moving at a faster pace.

Asia-pacific apprehends a governing position and expected to steer over the predicted time frame. Some of the Asia-pacific countries like India and China is the most contributing towards the global market of Pigment Dispersion resin because of the rapid increase in urbanization and a steeper growth in industrialization expected to surge the consumption of Pigment dispersion resins. Attributed to the construction & building sector, this region will witness a higher growth rate over the assessment period.

