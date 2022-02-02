Nail Spa & Beyond Takes Beauty Services to A New Level

Old Bridge, NJ, 2022-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — Looking to feel confident on a night out, special occasion, or just knowing that you can meet the day head-on? Then call in at Nail Spa & Beyond, the one-stop solution hub of choice for clients for high-quality beauty treatments.

Nail Spa & Beyond’s team of highly-trained and qualified specialists, headed up by business owner Paul Woo, offer a host of exceptional services, including manicures, pedicures, nail enhancements, along with waxing, massage, and eyelash options.

Conveniently located in the Shoppes at Old Bridge on Rt.9, the elegantly designed and spacious salon is an oasis of calm as soon as you enter, with the emphasis on providing the best in beauty and relaxation with professional services on tap.

Their nail enhancement services will not only give you well-groomed and polished artificial nails, but they will also help boost your self-confidence and make you look more beautiful, stylish and professional.

They can accommodate for those considering a French pedicure or any number of combinations such as an acrylic set/gel polish, a gel set/gel polish, LCN pink and white fill, an LCN Pin Set and gel polish.

Nail Spa & Beyond also offers the best in manicures making your hands look healthier and prettier with well-cared-for nails. Or why not go for an advanced service such as Dip Powder Manicure/French, without Liquid or UV Light?

The team are equally skilled in bringing the best out of your feet and toenails, making sure they look clean and beautiful with their various choices of specialist pampering pedicure treatments. These include a Green Tea Spa Pedicure, a Sea Salt Spa or a Milk and Honey Pedicure.

For a top of the line pedicure, why not opt for the Golden Glimmer Spa Pedicure, which for an amazing $100 includes a regular pedicure and callus remover, a Golden Soak, Golden Sugar Scrub, Golden Mud, Golden Cooling Gel, Collagen Gloves, Moisture Steamer, and a Magnetic Vibrating Massager.

The salon also offers eyelash extensions that add volume to the natural lash line and enhance your natural beauty without the use of makeup or other beauty products. These are all completed by one of their master technicians.

They are also skilled in a range of waxing treatments and specialist massages to reduce stress levels and make you feel more energized. The team can also cater to a host of children’s services, such as a mini manicure and pedicure.

To book an appointment or to discover more of Nail Spa & Beyond’s services:

Phone: 732-723-5911

Email: nailsspabeyondoldbridge@gmail.com

Website: https://www.nailsspabeyondoldbridge.com/