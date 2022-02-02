Citizens Commission on Human Rights to Hold Open House on Antisemitism Awareness

Nashville, TN, 2022-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — The Nashville Chapter of Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR Nashville) will have a special discussion in late January to confront a serious topic: antisemitism.

CCHR is known as an advocate for human rights, especially as relates to patients’ rights in the field of mental health. Per the international CCHR website, cchr.org, “CCHR has long fought to restore basic inalienable human rights to the field of mental health, including, but not limited to, full informed consent regarding the medical legitimacy of psychiatric diagnosis, the risks of psychiatric treatments, the right to all available medical alternatives and the right to refuse any treatment considered harmful.”

During this open house, attendees will hear from a special guest with the Jewish community on the topic “Holocaust Remembrance: Why Here? Why Now?”

CCHR Nashville regularly hosts events and meetings with local leaders who give insight into patients’ rights, parents’ rights and more.

CCHR is a non-profit, non-political, non-religious mental health watchdog. Its mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. CCHR receives reports about abuses in the field of mental health and is especially interested in situations where persons experienced abuse or damage due to a false diagnosis or unwanted and harmful psychiatric treatments, such as psychiatric drugs, electroshock (ECT) and electronic or magnetic brain stimulation (TMS). CCHR is often able to assist with filing complaints, and can work with a person’s attorney to further investigate the case.

For more information on the open house or to contact CCHR Nashville, visit cchrnashville.org.