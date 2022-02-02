Thermal Imaging Market Share and Growth Information Analysis Report by 2027

Felton, California , USA, Feb 02 2022 — /EPR Network/ — Global Thermal Imaging Market study includes In-depth Analysis of the market by latest technologies, trends, opportunities, challenges, key players and business strategies considering types, segment, and future analysis. The thermal imaging Market Report Provides Growth History, Sales Channel, Manufacturers Profiled in thermal imaging Business, Market Share of Product, Application and Regional Scope of thermal imaging which makes the research report a helpful resource for marketing people, forecasters, industry executives & consultants, sales, product managers, Strategy Advisor, potential investors to understand the present as well as future market size, situations in terms of growth rate and revenue. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.

The global thermal imaging market size is estimated to account for USD 11.45 billion by 2027. The market is projected to expand at 8.4% CAGR over the forecast duration 2020 to 2027. Thermal imaging technologies are increasingly used in conjunction with infrared cameras in the detection of elevated body temperature. This feature makes it an ideal for deployment at entry gateways at airports during COVID-19 outbreak. In addition, thermal imaging technologies are gaining traction in various commercial and residential applications.

In defense and military, these technologies are used for surveillance purpose in mission-critical applications. In addition, the rising use of the integrated solution in commercial applications is estimated to drive market growth. Thermal imaging solutions are increasingly used in smartphones and high-definition cameras.

Depending on the product, the camera segment held the largest share in the market in 2019. Further, this segment is likely to continue its dominance over the next seven years. Increasing demand form commercial, residential and thermal imaging domain is attributing to the growth of this segment.

Key players operating in the thermal imaging market are FLIR Systems, BAE System, Axis Communication, Honeywell, Raytheon Company, Lockheed Martin and Testo AG. These companies are focusing on developing innovative products such as 3D thermal imaging cameras to gain a larger share in the market.

