Great Deals on Furniture at Ashley HomeStore Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX, 2022-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ — An exquisite piece of furniture can upgrade the whole interior of the room. Ashley HomeStore, Killeen offers exceptional deals on their amazing home furnishing collection. Each piece is crafted with high quality material ensuring its durability and firmness.

About the Store

Ashley HomeStore is one of the finest & trusted home furnishing stores in Killeen and is widely known for rendering superior quality goods & services to ensure seamless shopping experience. Formed in 1985, it is a family-owned store which proudly contributes to the local community. In order to help people in need, they have started a furniture bank, where they happily accept used furniture and offer those pieces to less privileged people.

Deals Available on

Purchasing Bed, Dresser, Mirror, icomfort by Serta Hybrid Mattresses and Adjustable Sets.

Living Room Sets, Sectionals, Dining Room Sets.



Offers Available



Buy Bed, Dresser & Mirror and get a Nightstand free.

Save up to $1000 on the purchase of icomfort by Serta Hybrid Mattresses and Adjustable Sets.

Free delivery on buying any mattress of $999 or more.

Pay $31 per month for 72 months to buy Tempur- Pedic Adapt Medium Hybrid Queen Mattress worth $2199.

Buy four-piece Sectional and get Ottoman free.

Purchase two piece Living room sets and a Recliner or Chair free.

Dining room sets – Purchase Table & four chairs to get two extra Chairs or Bench free.

Services

Numerous financing options.

Same day delivery for all in-stock furniture and mattresses.

Experienced design consultants.

To know more about such exciting deals, visit Ashley HomeStore at 1101 South W S Young Drive Killeen, TX 76543 or call at (254)-634-5900. You can also schedule a personalized furniture appointment by filling up a form available at https://killeenfurniture.com