Is Singhania University Fake? – Never!

Rajasthan, India, 2022-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ —

About Singhania University-

Singhania University is a private university which is recognized by University Grants Commission (UGC) as per Sec. 2f of the UGC Act 1956 and it is located in Pacher Bari, Jhunjhunu on the Northern side of Rajasthan. It was established in the year 2007 and it is affiliated with University Grants Commission (UGC). The present principal of the university is Shri D.C. Singhania, who is also the founder of the university. The university situated in Pacher Bari came into existence by Smt. Narmada Devi Singhania, who is also the mother of the founder, Shri D.C. Singhania. The university offers around more than 200 programs in 50 disciplines. Moreover, it also offers graduate, postgraduate, and doctoral degree programs in the field of engineering. The university also has a management school that provides graduate, postgraduate, and doctoral degree programs for the students who want to pursue management as their career. The campus of the university covers around an area of 30 acres of land, which is huge. The campus of the university is surrounded by calm serenity of hills which creates an ideal environment for the education of the students.

The university aims to provide elite quality of education of world-class standards by using the latest advances and technologies made in the field of education. The educational and administrative infrastructure of the university is worth praising. Apart from all this, the university also possesses a well-stocked and furnished library for students willing to learn and read, majestic separate hostels for boys and girls, facilities of indoor and outdoor games, well-equipped labs for experiments and studying, lush green lawns and grounds, well-furnished cottages for the faculty, and well-maintained gardens. All these facilities available make the university a very good option for the students who want to build their career along with developing themselves and building their skills for extra co-curricular activities.

Is the University’s degree fake?

The answer to this question is “NO” as Singhania University is approved by UGC and it has been established by the Government of Rajasthan under the UGC Act in the year 2007. Thus, the degree or diploma certificates provided by the university have full validity at par with other universities as well. The degree under the university’s name is valid for any kind of job as it is affiliated with AICTE. Moreover, if you check out the UGC website, you will be able to see a list of fake universities, and Singhania University’s name doesn’t come on that list. The World Education Services (WES) has also considered Singhania University as legitimate and genuine. The degree that is awarded by Singhania University to its students is valid for higher studies and jobs. The university focuses on the ultimate growth of its students by educating them, nurturing them, and developing their social and cultural skills. The faculty is also fully committed to providing high-quality education to the students by developing their communication skills and personality as well to help them in the future.