Find the Right Online Courses on Electric Vehicle Instructor for you.

Gurugram, India, 2022-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ — Introducing a comprehensive course covering the entire spectrum of design, technology and analysis involved in the electric vehicle development cycle. The program aims to deliver the right tools and skills for EV learning online and simulation, including EV technology, operations, battery systems and functions, power train systems, and components for better simulation and modeling using MATLAB/ Simulink.

These essential level online courses on Electric Vehicles will help you understand vehicle dynamics, drivetrain system, battery management system and auxiliary systems. Topics covered include:

Introduction to Energy Systems and Batteries

Battery Design and Manufacturing

Packaging and Safety

Charge and Discharge Architecture

A comprehensive course that takes you through the design, modeling, and simulation of EV powertrain and components. Topics covered include:

Vehicle dynamics modeling

Power electronics Supercapacitor

Motor Control methods

EV Transmission

Induction Motor

The course involves designing, modeling, and running simulation tests of EV Batteries and components. Topics covered include:

Battery types

Battery performance / materials / cell modeling

BMS Design Considerations

Matlab models of cell and pack

Matlab models of algorithm

This electric vehicle course will help you discover useful knowledge and facts about the electric vehicles you need as a learner. If you desire to know how electric vehicles work, their fundamental systems, their progress history, categorization, and potential guidelines for future developers, then welcome to this Electric vehicles training programs. You can understand all the basic concepts and techniques associated with electric transportation.

This class will discuss the current and future of electric vehicles, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, extended range, and fuel cell automotive vehicles in detail. Types of electric vehicles and their batteries used based upon their materials and assembly will be analyzed in detail. Suppose you are interested to learn about the operation of electric cars. In that case, this course will also give you a simple but comprehensive overview of batteries and how the battery thermal management system (BTMS) works.

The class is composed of video lectures explaining interesting electric vehicle and battery technologies. This course is professionally designed so that with each upcoming section, you go deeper and deeper into comprehensive knowledge. This course is fairly suitable for students new to this world. If you are already advanced in this field, you can skip some of the early lectures and go into more advanced sections of the course. Therefore, join the class and advance your knowledge of electric vehicle technology that will drive the world. No prior knowledge is necessary for this course.

This Electric vehicles certification courses are subject to further growth and expansion; additional lectures and resources will be continuously added with the latest information to understand the subject better.