Gong cha Giveaway for Lunar New Year 2022

New York, USA, 2022-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ — In the run-up to the Lunar New Year 2022, you will be cleaning your home and redecorating everything with red lanterns, couplets, furniture, and new flowerpots. At Gong cha, we will also be celebrating the New Year. We are offering a special giveaway of the Lunar New Year to make this time of the year more special for our guests.

Gong cha Making Your Lunar New Year More Special

“Starting January 30th through February 1st, we are running a Red Envelope Giveaway. Whenever someone orders 3 drinks, there will be a free Red Envelope for them. Some of these envelopes contain surprise coupons that can offer you some amazing gifts. This is an effort from us to make your New Year even more special.” According to Anchal Lamba, President Gong cha

Gong cha’s story begins in 2006 in Taiwan, where the first premium tea shop was founded. Innovation was a part of the process from day one. We started the milk foam tea revolution and turned bubble tea into a globally-loved delight.

“The traditional techniques are the same, we just kept testing and creating new flavors and have taken our tea to the world. Our premium bubble tea offerings, advanced quality controls, and a proper supply chain have been the contributing factors for the success of our brand.” The president further added.

Celebrating Lunar New Year

The Lunar New Year is almost here with the Year of the Tiger beginning on February 1. The celebrations revolve around the theme of removing the old and bad and welcoming the new and good. It is that time of the year you show your respect toward your ancestors, pray for a great harvest, and remove the evil spirits.

Today, the Lunar New Year is celebrated by communities all over the world, including North America.

“Whether enjoying Gong cha with friends or family, you can have a special gift waiting for you at one of our stores. For every 3 drinks you order between January 30th and February 1st, there is a special Red Envelope waiting for you with lucky coupons and gifts.” The president concluded.

Our Original Tea Offerings

At Gong cha, we select premium quality tea leaves and ingredients. Our teas are brewed to perfection, allowing our patrons to savor every second they enjoy. Our milk tea offerings are a traditional choice, providing a creamy and rich experience. Then there are endless, delicious topping options to choose from. This includes our sweet and salty milk foam, chewy pearls, aloe, and coconut toppings to name a few.

The Lunar New Year is an occasion for a family reunion. As you meet your friends and family, there is a good reason to enjoy the traditional bubble tea offerings from Gong cha. This can be a great occasion for you to let your loved ones savor the amazing taste of our boba tea flavors, while also getting the opportunity to find some lucky gifts.

