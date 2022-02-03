Noida, India, 2022-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ — Are you struggling with your current kitchen space right now? Well, you need to get professional assistance as the experts are well familiar with Best Modular Kitchen Design in Greater Noida. We at KTAG Interiors use the latest and advanced technology and resources while revamping the space. We are experienced in customizing the traditional setup of your kitchen and making it look modular and designer. We are a leading modular kitchen designer creating the finest kitchens since the past so many years.

Some of the Modular Kitchen designed by us in the past include:

The All-White Parallel Kitchen

For anyone believing that white kitchen furniture is likely to stain, its time to change your perception. An all-white parallel kitchen design is a win-win situation for so many reasons. Not only the complete white kitchen makes the place elegant and posh, but also makes it appear airy, which is crucial in all kitchens.

Wood-style kitchen

With enough space on your plate, you can consider creating a modern wooden parallel look. Apart from being durable and very customizable, wood enhances the overall look of the place manifolds.

Natural in Stones

Another trendy design for modern kitchen is using natural stones like marble or granite for countertops. You can get a vintage look and rich look and can create an added aesthetic appeal inside your home.

Parallel Kitchens With Handle less Cabinets

If you look for some space-saving designs like a parallel kitchen design with hand-less cabinets, then you can go for it as this design is quite trendy these days. This design is perfect for homeowners looking for some modern home designs. With an integrated sink and a few glass fittings, you can do magic to your place.

Why choose us:

If you plan to install a modular kitchen, then you must get in touch with KTAG Interior experts who will enhance the overall look of your home manifolds.

High quality- We leave no stone unturned when it is about delivering quality services. The cutting-edge production techniques used by us will ensure that all products look more innovative and unique and most importantly match your style of living as well.

We do more than thousands of installations each day, the experts are highly-trained when it comes to delivering the services based on the preferences of the Indians. We focus on durability, we take extreme care of the Indian traditions and values while revamping your kitchen and make it look new. Bespoke- The modular kitchens created by us can be customized based on your preferences and budget that fits you. You can select from plenty of different types, designs, and styles of material required to create modular spaces. We use a combination of different materials like hardware ply, beck place, handleless designs, stainless steel, etc. so that your kitchens match the décor of your home.

KTAG Interiors Enterprises has eternally been a part of Indian home’s interiors for the past so many years. Our commitment and passion to succeed helped us in providing the best Modular Kitchen Design in Greater Noida