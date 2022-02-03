OneScreen.ai Doubles Revenue Every Quarter, Triples Headcount in 2021

https://www.onescreen.ai/blog/onescreenai-doubles-revenue-every-quarter-triples-headcount-in-2021

BOSTON, MA, 2022-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ — OneScreen.ai, a SaaS-enabled B2B marketplace provider for out-of-home (OOH) advertising, has hit various milestones as it preps to expand the first-of-its-kind media marketplace, streamlining the fragmented OOH advertising industry. The company doubled its revenue every quarter and tripled employee headcount in 2021. Selected as one of 10 startups by the Minnesota Twins Accelerator by Techstars program, OneScreen.ai is showcasing its media marketplace at Techstars’ Demo Day on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 in Minneapolis.

“The OOH industry is the only traditional ad medium that is growing, in fact doubling in the last 20 years, while it enables infinite creativity for brands,” said Sam Mallikarjunan, co-founder and CEO of OneScreen.ai. “And it’s growing despite being fragmented and archaic. Imagine what it could become if we fixed that. OneScreen.ai set out to transform the monetization of outdoor advertising, and we are taking the industry by storm, set to continue our momentum in 2022.”

Last year, OneScreen.ai raised $4.5 million in funding to develop the first fintech-enabled OOH marketplace via an all-in-one platform. The company also added key new hires, Jeanne Hopkins as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) in November, Dug Nichols as Chief Product Officer (CPO) in December, and Adam Reidel as Head of People Operations earlier this month.

According to Statista, out-of-home advertising spend reached over $34 billion worldwide in 2021 and is expected to grow to over $42 billion by the end of 2024. The industry has been fragmented with no single company owning more than 10% of outdoor advertising inventory. The top 10 companies combined own just 12% of the inventory, making it difficult for brands to locate, buy, and deploy OOH advertising campaigns.

OneScreen.ai’s goals for 2022 include enabling $100 million worth of transactions being made through its platform, 1,000 new brands entering the industry through the OneScreen.ai platform, and 100 media operators making more money because of OneScreen.ai.

About OneScreen.ai

Founded by former executives and alumni from Google, HubSpot, and Wayfair, OneScreen.ai is modernizing the fragmented out-of-home (OOH) advertising industry. From billboards, blimps, and buses to wrapped cars and connected TV in bars and restaurants, OOH advertising is a $30 billion industry and growing, but 50% of inventory goes unsold. OneScreen.ai’s first streamlined, connected, and AI-powered all-in-one media platform is a centralized space where marketers can locate, buy, deploy, and measure OOH advertising campaigns, connecting brands with their ideal customers. To learn more, visit www.onescreen.ai and follow on LinkedIn.

