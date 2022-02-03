What Are “At-The-Ready Eslips” and How Do They Work?

Palm Coast, FL, 2022-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ — Marina del Palma is pleased to announce that it has completed plans to integrate a convenient and easy to access boat slip solution in its new development.

In an ideal world, your boat is out of the water when you don’t need it (safe, secure, lower maintenance, stays like new) and in the water waiting for you, fueled and provisioned for the day, when you’re ready to go.

Secure eSlips are a new concept. You don’t drive to the marina, you live at the marina. You use a smart phone application to request your boat and any à la carte services, and minutes later you walk to your boat and away you go.

Unlike living on the water, the responsibility is not yours to prepare your boat, remove the covers, and load your gear.

When you return you simply drop your keys, leave your gear conveniently and securely in your boat, then stroll home a few minutes away.

Company : Marina del Palma

Address : 145 City Pl Suite 300, Palm Coast, FL 32164

Phone : 386-986-2411

Email : mrodriguez@sunbeltlandmgmt.com

Website : https://www.marinadelpalma.com