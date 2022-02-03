What Are “At-The-Ready Eslips” and How Do They Work?

Posted on 2022-02-03 by in Travel // 0 Comments

Palm Coast, FL, 2022-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ — Marina del Palma is pleased to announce that it has completed plans to integrate a convenient and easy to access boat slip solution in its new development.

In an ideal world, your boat is out of the water when you don’t need it (safe, secure, lower maintenance, stays like new) and in the water waiting for you, fueled and provisioned for the day, when you’re ready to go.

Secure eSlips are a new concept. You don’t drive to the marina, you live at the marina. You use a smart phone application to request your boat and any à la carte services, and minutes later you walk to your boat and away you go.

Unlike living on the water, the responsibility is not yours to prepare your boat, remove the covers, and load your gear.

When you return you simply drop your keys, leave your gear conveniently and securely in your boat, then stroll home a few minutes away.

 

Company : Marina del Palma
Address : 145 City Pl Suite 300, Palm Coast, FL 32164
Phone : 386-986-2411
Email : mrodriguez@sunbeltlandmgmt.com
Website : https://www.marinadelpalma.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution