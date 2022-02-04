Maximum Revenue Continues to Pour into Automotive Engine Cover Market through Passenger Cars – Fact.MR Study

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Automotive Engine Cover market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Automotive Engine Cover

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Automotive Engine Cover. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Automotive Engine Cover Market across various industries and regions.

key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Automotive Engine Cover Market.

Growing population along with higher disposable income has led to increasing in the purchase of vehicles and passenger cars, ultimately leading to the rise of the automotive industry. This has contributed to the growth of the global automotive engine cover market.

Factors such as increasing urbanization, innovations in engine cover with new technologies, and government regulations that demand lightweight covers for engines are few aspects that contribute to the growth of the global automotive engine cover market. Europe region is expected to dominate the global market and grows at a steady rate.

The global automotive engine cover market is poised to reach a value of more than US$ 1250 Mn by the end of 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecasted period of 2017 to 2022.

Competition Assessment: Global Automotive Engine Cover Market Landscape

Approximately 10% vehicle weight reduction consequently leads to an average of 6% fuel usage reduction. With this highlighting the driving force behind the automotive industry’s shift towards lightweight components, tightening regulatory norms regarding fuel emission control and high fuel efficiency further underline the critical need for embracing lightweight automotive components manufacturing.

A majority of participants in the value chain of the global automotive engine cover market are thus prioritizing a move towards lightweight composite materials. A highly flexible foam made from polyurethane has been developed by the German Chemical giant BASF, which is considered an ideal automotive engine cover material by industry experts. The flexible soft automotive engine cover made from the company’s patented version of Elastofoam has already been incorporated into selected Volvo models with an objective to integrate mechanical and acoustic properties.

DuPont recently uncovered a new range of automotive engine covers that demonstrates enhanced endurance under extreme environmental factors and exhibits strong thermal and chemical resistance. These covers serve to safeguard both sealed and unsealed engines, and despite an appealing surface appearance, these automotive engine covers are claimed to have cheaper processing costs and superior dimensional stability.

5 Forecast Highlights on Global Automotive Engine Cover Market

Europe is the most attractive region and it is expected from this region to retain its dominance during the period of 2017 to 2022. Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is showing tremendous potential and a significant growth rate to register a CAGR of 3.6% and could come close to Europe in terms of market share by revenue during the year 2022

Another segment by material type enjoys a large market share of 32.3% and grows at a steady rate. On the other hand, the thermoplastics segment is poised to grow at a higher rate during the period of forecast. The composites segment grows at a slow pace and is second in terms of market share

The injection molding segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR of 2.9% during the period of the forecast as compared to other segments and casting segments by technology type. The injection molding segment not only experiences comparatively faster growth but also enjoys a higher market share

The luxury passenger cars segment by vehicle type grows at a higher rate to register a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. The compact passenger cars segment grows at a moderate rate, less as compared to the luxury cars segment, but reflects a higher market share by revenue

OEM segment by sales channel is anticipated to grow in speed, posting a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2017-2022. The aftermarket segment by sales channel shows higher market share by revenue in 2017 and this segment might go slow owing to slow growth rate during the forecast period

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for automotive engine covers, which would remain active through 2022. These include companies like DSM, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co., Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd, Rochling Group, Montaplast GmbH, The Mondragón Cooperative Corporation (MCC), Miniature Precision Components Inc., POLYTEC Holding AG and MAHLE GmbH.

“Automotive Engine Cover Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking: Global Market Insights 2017 to 2022.” This report analyzes the global market for automotive engine cover during the said timeline and offers unique yet most actionable insights on the performance of the automotive engine cover market through 2022. Backed with expert secondary and primary market research, the automotive engine cover market report entails important data and forecasts of the automotive engine cover market.

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Automotive Engine Cover, Sales and Demand of Automotive Engine Cover, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond.

