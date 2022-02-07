Paintwork done for The Royal Danish Theatre by Mehr ApS

Gedved, Denmark, 2022-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Mehr ApS has just finished a deal making a children experience universe Postyrium for The Royal Danish Theatre, for the kids to unfold their creativity.

We are happy to announce that we at Mehr Aps (www.Malerfirma-Horsens.dk) have contributed to a project making children able to unfold their creativity

Mehr ApS (www.Malerfirma-Horsens.dk) was a part of making containers that will move around the country in Denmark from the spring 2022. It is for kids down to the age of four, where they can unfold their creativity in a dramatic fashion.

It is a big honor to be a part of the project inspiring kids from a young age. But also, to be able to get different kind of projects. Just so everything isn’t the same construction sites we paint at.

“We are really honored to get this chance, to make an experience in containers for children to let them unfold their creativity. And I know the employees who worked on the project also really enjoyed it so, it’s just been a really nice experience.” Said Heidi the middle manager of Mehr ApS (www.Malerfirma-Horsens.dk)

“We are obviously thrilled to have gotten this project and the experience that comes with it. Furthermore I’m happy because we hopefully can get to do something similar, since I think that both our workers and the children really enjoyed it.” Said the CEO, Cliff of Mehr ApS (www.Malerfirma-Horsens.dk)

Mehr ApS (Malerfirma-Horsens.dk) is a two-part company, the first part is a website selling Flügger paint. The second is a painting company Mehr ApS (Malerfirma-Horsens.dk) contracted to work on different sites.