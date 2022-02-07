Zevrix Solutions Updates LinkOptimizer for InDesign To Support Creative Cloud 2022

Zevrix Solutions announces an update to LinkOptimizer, a compatibility update to company’s image workflow automation solution for Adobe InDesign. LinkOptimizer saves users hours of manual processing by reducing InDesign links size automatically as well as converting image formats and other properties. The app resizes images to their InDesign dimensions, converts link colors, runs Photoshop actions and more. The new update adds support for the recently released InDesign 2022 and macOS Monterey.

Toronto (ON), Canada, 2022-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Zevrix Solutions today announces a compatibility update to LinkOptimizer, the company’s image workflow automation tool for Adobe InDesign. LinkOptimizer liberates InDesign users from time-consuming repetitive tasks through automation of complex image manipulation processes. After editing files in Photoshop, LinkOptimizer reimports images to InDesign at 100% in their precise position.

The new version makes LinkOptimizer compatible with the recently released InDesign/Photoshop 2022 and macOS 12 Monterey. In addition, Apple Silicon processor is now also supported natively. The update is offered free of charge to licensed users. The same version of LinkOptimizer can be used with any release of InDesign from CS6 and later.

“LinkOptimizer has become an essential part of our workflow,” says Peter Blossom of American Cruise Lines in Guilford, Connecticut. “It saves hours of time, tediously replacing linked images, resizing and batch processing. LinkOptimizer makes our projects so much easier to prep for the printer.“

LinkOptimizer works automatically with Photoshop to eliminate the excess image data of InDesign links, perform essential image adjustments such as color conversion and sharpening, and convert image formats. For example, with just a click of a button users can:

-Process multiple InDesign files and books

-Scale and crop images to match their dimensions in InDesign

-Convert RGB images to specific CMYK profile

-Change their resolution to 300 dpi

-Convert PNGs to TIFF

As a result users can save gigabytes of disk space and countless hours of optimizing images manually, accelerate document output, reduce job turnaround and cut costs through faster processing.

Pricing and Availability:

LinkOptimizer can be purchased from Zevrix website for US$259.95 (Lite version: $179.95) as well as from Adobe Exchange and authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for LinkOptimizer 6.x users and $130 to upgrade from previous versions. LinkOptimizer requires macOS 10.9-12.x and Adobe InDesign / Photoshop CS6-2022.

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Suite software, PDF and graphic file diagnostics, as well as Microsoft Office on Mac OS. Zevrix Solutions is dedicated to helping professionals increase their profits through automating their everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit www.zevrix.com.