Indian Train PNR Status Checker for Major Indian Airlines

Indian Train offers people the ability to check their current bookings and travel itineraries through a single PNR across rail companies, and now airlines too.

New Delhi, India, 2022-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Passenger Name Records are used in computer reservation systems across major travel companies as a means of identifying the itinerary of a particular passenger, or a group of passengers travelling together. However, this information is usually only accessible to companies themselves, primarily rail and airways. Indian Train has been offering PNR database access to citizens for years, and now offers PNR Status and Flight Status in India too, covering all major means of public transport that employ the PNR system.

Indian Train simply asks individuals to enter their Passenger Name Record (PNR) to the site to be furnished with all itineraries currently booked on all major railways and now airlines. The company has brought together databases for north, east, south, west and central railways as well as major airlines like Air India PNR Status, SpiceJet Airlines, and Indigo Airlines PNR Status.

The website makes usability its core priority, and offers a simple dialogue box in which individuals can enter their PNR before hitting the search button to be met with all matching results from all databases in seconds. The site’s simple design also ensures it can be accesses easily from mobile phones.

A spokesperson for Indian Train explained, “We are thrilled to be able to add airlines to our list of available PNR databases, making it easier than ever for people to check the status of their travel itineraries, especially in cases where cancellations, delays, redirections and other information may take a long time to filter through to a customer service front desk. By getting to the heart of the same databases these companies use, individuals get instant reports that are as up to date as possible. In India, this makes a huge difference, as regular changes can cause chaos for those with tight deadlines.”

