Sensomatic Offers the Widest Variety of High-Quality Load Cells for Industrial Use

Chennai, India, 2022-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Sensomatic Load Cell ranks among the best load cell suppliers in Asia. This company creates a diverse range of industry-ready load cells for providing precise measurements to users. In addition to their off-the-shelf range, the company also develops top-notch custom load cells to meet the unique requirements of their industrial clients.

Sensomatic Load Cell is a company whose name is synonymous with precision and quality. Industrial clients from multiple fields rely on this firm to deliver top-notch load cells. The company offers a diverse range of load cell variants. Some common products in the Sensomatic catalogue include weighbridge load cells, s-type load cells, compression load cells, and more. The company serves numerous industries with their high-quality, precision-oriented products. The top industries that can use Sensomatic load cells include marine applications, healthcare, aviation, mines and petrochemical sectors. The company serves more than fifteen different industries with its innovative and research-backed load cells.

An official from the Sensomatic team states, “We have a strong focus on research and development of top-notch load cells. This approach helps us create consistent, state-of-the-art load cells that address industrial needs. Our team consists of diligent and driven experts who prioritise client requirements above everything else. If our clients do not find their preferred load cell from our extensive range, we can help them with custom products. We remain committed to unwavering quality every step of the way. This attitude has helped us gain an impeccable reputation in the load cell industry.”

The company creates best-in-class products at competitive costs. This approach helps industrial users gain access to top-notch technology at reasonable rates. They offer different variants like stainless steel load cells, aluminium load cells, and more.The company has successfully positioned itself as the best supplier of high-quality load cells in Asia.

About the Company

This company was established in 2004. Sensomatic established a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Phursungi, Maharashtra. Today, it has expanded its footprint across India. It continues to serve clients in India and nearby countries and helps them find high-precision load cells. Their consistency and client service are also impeccable and commendable for clients.

Address: No. 2/675, Ranga Reddy Garden, Neelankarai, Chennai – 600041, Tamil Nadu, India.

Website: https://sensomaticloadcell.net/

Contact: + (91)730 571 6667, 988 486 9600

Email: sales@sensotechindia.com, sensotechindia@gmail.com