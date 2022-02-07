PCR-Based Kits Hold Around 73.5% Value Share Of The Global COVID-19 Saliva-Based Detection Kits Market In 2022

As per Fact.MR – market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global COVID-19 saliva-based detection kits market was valued at US$ 1.4 Bn in 2020, with demand expected to decline at a CAGR of -2.8% over the forecast period (2021-2031).

COVID-19 is a severe and infectious disease, with diagnosis at the initial stage playing a significant role in stopping the further increase of cases. At present, the old method of sampling, i.e., nasopharyngeal swab is majorly used for testing. However, the emerging technique of saliva-based testing is a promising alternative for COVID-19 diagnosis.

When patients need to get urgent care for more critical flu-like symptoms, physicians need to perform diagnostic tests as soon as possible. To meet this requirement, test kits should be available at cheaper costs, easy to handle, rapid, and equipment-free. This creates an opportunity for market players to come up with innovative devices to fulfil the requirements of patients and physicians in the future.

Due to rising approvals of COVID-19 test kits that are convenient and simple to use, manufacturers are aiming to introduce new products in the market and get them approved.

For Instance, in July 2021, Nalagenetics and Nusantics obtained regulatory approval to launch PCR test kits to detect COVID-19 from saliva samples. These kits will function as alternatives to nasal and throat swab tests.

Leading players are focusing on advancements in in-vitro diagnostic procedures with rapid testing. These advancements are expected to gain popularity and generate high revenue in the market.

For instance, in April 2021, Therma Bright Inc. announced that it had received CE approval from an EU-competent authority of Belgium for its AcuVid™ COVID-19 rapid antigen saliva test.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By product, PCR-based kits hold around 73.5% value share of the global market in 2021.

Based on technology, RT-qPCR is leading with 49.2% market share in 2021.

Based on application, COVID-19 diagnosis is leading with 63.1% market share in 2021.

By end user, diagnostic laboratories dominate the market with a value share of 26.8% in 2021, while on the other hand, academic and research institutes are expected to increase at a higher CAGR of 2.5%.

By country, the U.S. dominates the North America market with a value share of 91% in 2021.

Key Segments Covered in COVID-19 Saliva-based Detection Kits Industry Research

By Product Rapid Test Kits PCR-based Kits

By Technology Direct Sample to PCR RT-qPCR Lateral Flow Assays

By Application COVID-19 Research COVID-19 Diagnostics

By End User Diagnostic Laboratories Hospitals & Clinics Academic and Research Institutes Biopharma Companies Long Term Care Facilities Home Care Settings Others



Crucial insights in the COVID-19 Saliva-Based Detection Kits Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the COVID-19 Saliva-Based Detection Kits Market Basic overview of the COVID-19 Saliva-Based Detection Kits Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each COVID-19 Saliva-Based Detection Kits Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of COVID-19 Saliva-Based Detection Kits Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to COVID-19 Saliva-Based Detection Kits Market stakeholders.

