Demand For Abort Gates Is Likely To Increase Steadily Throughout The Assessment Period 2022-2032

With increased number of industrial establishments using dust collection systems over the years, significant growth in purchase of medium to large duct size abort gates is foresighted. These gates are extensively used in industries such as food & agriculture, wood, and metal, besides others. To prevent health hazards and fire resulting from dust, abort gates hold immense importance in these industries.

The global abort gate market was valued at over US$ 20 million in 2020, and is anticipated to reach more than US$ 41 million by 2030. The spread of COVID-19 has hit demand for the short term; however, from 2021 onwards, the market is set to get back to its original growth trajectory of over 7% CAGR through 2030.

Key Takeaways from Abort Gate Market Study

  • Growing industrial sector, especially in developing countries where policies are made to promote this sector, is a major factor pushing demand for abort gates. From 2020 to 2030, the market is expected to garner an absolute dollar opportunity of around US$ 22 Mn.
  • North America represented around 60% of the global abort gate market in 2019, followed by Europe and East Asia. The market in Asia and Pacific countries combined is expected to grow at a considerable pace over the coming years.
  • The food/agriculture industry accounts for the largest share in global abort gate market, representing over 46% of total revenue in 2020. It is followed by the metal and wood industry, which collectively represents around 33% of global revenue.
  • Pneumatic abort gates will hold most of the demand share, at over 95% through 2030.
  • Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, growth of the abort gate market was sluggish at 4% in 2020. However, 2021 and beyond will see a resurgence in sales, with the market expanding at over 7% through 2031.

Key Segments Covered of Global Abort Gate Market

Type

  • Less than 25 inch
  • Between 25 – 45 inch
  • More than 45 inch

Activation

  • Spark Detection
  • Thermal Probe
  • Over-Pressure

Rearmament

  • Pneumatic
  • Manual

End-use Industry

  • Food Industry
  • Wood Industry
  • Metal Industry
  • Paper Industry
  • Mining Industry
  • Others

Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Oceania

The report covers following Abort Gate Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Intradermal Injections market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Abort Gate Market
  • Latest industry Abort Gate Market with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Abort Gate Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Abort Gate Market demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Abort Gate Market major players
  • Abort Gate Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Abort Gate Market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

