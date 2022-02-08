Demand For Abort Gates Is Likely To Increase Steadily Throughout The Assessment Period 2022-2032

With increased number of industrial establishments using dust collection systems over the years, significant growth in purchase of medium to large duct size abort gates is foresighted. These gates are extensively used in industries such as food & agriculture, wood, and metal, besides others. To prevent health hazards and fire resulting from dust, abort gates hold immense importance in these industries.

The global abort gate market was valued at over US$ 20 million in 2020, and is anticipated to reach more than US$ 41 million by 2030. The spread of COVID-19 has hit demand for the short term; however, from 2021 onwards, the market is set to get back to its original growth trajectory of over 7% CAGR through 2030.

Key Takeaways from Abort Gate Market Study

Growing industrial sector, especially in developing countries where policies are made to promote this sector, is a major factor pushing demand for abort gates. From 2020 to 2030, the market is expected to garner an absolute dollar opportunity of around US$ 22 Mn.

North America represented around 60% of the global abort gate market in 2019, followed by Europe and East Asia. The market in Asia and Pacific countries combined is expected to grow at a considerable pace over the coming years.

The food/agriculture industry accounts for the largest share in global abort gate market, representing over 46% of total revenue in 2020. It is followed by the metal and wood industry, which collectively represents around 33% of global revenue.

Pneumatic abort gates will hold most of the demand share, at over 95% through 2030.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, growth of the abort gate market was sluggish at 4% in 2020. However, 2021 and beyond will see a resurgence in sales, with the market expanding at over 7% through 2031.

Key Segments Covered of Global Abort Gate Market

Type

Less than 25 inch

Between 25 – 45 inch

More than 45 inch

Activation

Spark Detection

Thermal Probe

Over-Pressure

Rearmament

Pneumatic

Manual

End-use Industry

Food Industry

Wood Industry

Metal Industry

Paper Industry

Mining Industry

Others

Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Oceania

The report covers following Abort Gate Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Intradermal Injections market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Abort Gate Market

Latest industry Abort Gate Market with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Abort Gate Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Abort Gate Market demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Abort Gate Market major players

Abort Gate Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Abort Gate Market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

