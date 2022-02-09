Height Gauge Market Estimated To Experience A Hike In Growth By 2031

Height Gauge Market: Introduction

Height gauge is a regular instrument extensively used for height measurement of specimens, work-pieces or objects in industries, laboratories, research institutions and workshops across the globe. They are also known as single axis measuring hand tools in the end-use industries. The quality of goods or the products manufactured depends upon the co-ordinate accuracy and precision of engineering work-pieces, machine components, assemblies, fasteners, mountings and other mechanical parts. Apt and precise measurement of work piece or product dimensions play a very important role in manufacturing and fabrication of various products. Height gauge is utilized in measurement of these dimensions across various end-use industries. Metrology, testing and design laboratories use height gauge extensively to check dimensional accuracy of produced lot and creation of prototypes, respectively. Height gauge often comes with scribing attachments and auxiliaries, which help in marking reference lines on the work-pieces. Height gauge with such provisions are widely used on work benches and machine tables in industries and engineering/design laboratories.

Height Gauge Market: Segmentation

The global height gauge market can be segmented on the basis of end-use industry, measuring capacity and product type.

On the basis of product types, global height gauge market is segmented as:

  • Conventional
    • Dial Height Gauge
    • Vernier Height Gauge
  • Digital Height Gauge

On the basis of measurement capacity, the global height gauge market is segmented as:

  • Up to 400 mm
  • 401 – 800 mm
  • 801 – 1200 mm
  • 1201 – 1600 mm
  • Above 1600 mm

On the basis of end-use industry, the global height gauge market is segmented as:

  • Industrial
    • Metal Fabrication
    • Automotive
    • Aviation and Aerospace
    • Other Manufacturing
  • Machining Centers / Workshops
  • Educational Institutions
  • Research Laboratories and Testing Institutions

Height Gauge Market: Key Participants

The key market participants in the height gauge market are typically engaged in enhancing product portfolio to suit typical specifications of each end-use industry. The products offered in this segment meet industrial quality and calibration standards thus, increasing their span of usage and applications. Examples of some of the key participants identified across the value chain include:

  • ARC Metrologia
  • Trimos SA
  • Bowers Group
  • Mitutoyo Corporation
  • Kristeel
  • Groz Tools
  • Starrett
  • Mahr GmbH
  • Haglof Sweden AB
  • Task Precision Industries

Height Gauge Market: Dynamics

The height gauge market is mainly driven by industrialization, increasing incorporation of educational, product development and research institutions across the globe. Furthermore, growth in the height gauge market is expected to be driven by expansion of ancillary and metal fabrication industries and new establishments of small-scale engineering enterprises and workshops. Shorter product development cycles and frequent modifications in product designs necessitate design laboratories for frequent innovations, this consequently increases the usage and importance of height gauge in the end-use industries.

