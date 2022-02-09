Coated Paper Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Feb 09, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The Coated Paper Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global coated paper market is projected to touch USD 34.7 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing demand from e-commerce industry for packaging & labeling is driving the market growth. The rapidly growing e-commerce industry is the major driver of this market.

Effective packaging & labelling plays an important role in overall product appeal among consumers. It adds a professional touch to publications and magazines. Further, benefits such as the requirement of less ink and dust resistant properties make coated papers a popular choice among various industries.

Other applications of coated papers such as invitation papers and decoration materials offer a lucrative opportunity for manufacturers. However, rapidly growing deforestation and adverse impact on the environment are hindering the market growth. Nevertheless, growing emphasizing by manufactures to introduce environment friendly coated papers bode well for the growth of the coated paper market.

Among different applications, packaging & labeling segment was the largest market and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period. Introduction of new products is likely to supplement market growth. Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd, in 2017, introduced an innovative coated paper named b7 LIGHT. This product is natural in color and has soft pages due to low material density. Using the same material, Nestle, in March 2019, introduced a new paper for plastic-free packaging named Nesquik for the European market.

Printing segment accounted for 32.1% of the market share, in 2018 due to its wide applications across various industries. However, rapidly increasing digitalization is impeding market growth. Though, consistence use of papers in various government documents, cheque books and security papers is likely to ensure steady growth from 2019 to 2025.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period on account of growing demand from countries such as India and China. Continuously rising e-commerce platforms is likely to supplement to the market growth during forecast period.

Top Players Insights covered in these report

New Page Corporation

Penford Corporation

Stora Enso Oyj

Oji Holdings Corporation

Nippon Paper Industries Co

Michelman and many others

Coated Paper Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

U.K

Asia Pacific

India

China

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

