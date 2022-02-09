Industrial Air Filtration Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Feb 09, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The Industrial Air Filtration Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global industrial air filtration market size is estimated to touch USD 18.0 billion by the end of 2027 and is projected to register a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Million Insights. The increasing demand for energy-efficient and high-performance products is expected to boost the market growth. Additionally, technological development in new filter media is projected to bode well with the market growth.

The rising electric energy consumption is leading to the development of power plants. This is expected to bolster the need for air filtration systems in power industries. Furthermore, stiff government regulations with a focus on reducing airborne pollutants are projected to foster the demand for air filtration systems. In addition, various air quality standards such as the Clean Air Act, the Occupational Safety & Health Act (OSHA) are expected to positively impact market growth.

The prominent companies are emphasizing on adopting green manufacturing as a sustainable alternative. Additionally, government authorities are collaborating with environmental agencies to develop emission control standards. All these key initiatives are projected to expand the growth of the industrial air filtration market.

However, the lack of awareness regarding environmental sustainability may hamper the market growth. The companies tend to spend large capital on deploying an air control system which is expected to limit the market growth.

Top Players Insights covered in these report

Honeywell International

3M

Daikin Industries

SPX Corporation

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited

Industrial Air Filtration Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2027)

Dust Collectors

Oil Mist Collectors

HEPA Filters

Cartridge Collectors & Filters (CC&F)

Baghouse Filters

Welding Fume Extractors

Wet Scrubbers

Dry Scrubbers

Industrial Air Filtration End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2027)