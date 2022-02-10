Bike repair doorstep

Say No to Local unprofessional bike garage mechanics

Delhi, India, 2022-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ — Get your Bike serviced from the comfort of your home or office by Garage on Call there is no need to be in the queue.

Bike lovers, daily commuters, and all bike riders in Delhi NCR, Garage on Call got you covered. The fast and busy life of Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon really deserves the best Garage services at home. “TIME IS MONEY” and when Mechanic and Garage comes to you, you save time and ride happily.

Garage on Call offers online booking services for Bike servicing and repairing at customer preferred location whether it’s home or office. Choose a well qualified and experienced mechanic through Garage on-call website www.garageoncall.com a well qualified and experienced mechanic reach at your doorstep to repair any kind of bike-related problem or regular bike servicing at home anywhere in Noida, Delhi and NCR.

Due to lack of use of scooty, bikes for a long time, problems in their batteries, carburetor, ignition, etc. begin to arise. They can also be difficult to start. Therefore, even a non-running vehicle needs adequate care.

In view of this, online automobile transaction market place Garage On Call has started a unique service ‘from the comfort of your home or office’.

Through this service, you can get the service related to maintenance of your vehicle at your home after the lockdown opens. Doorstep two wheeler repair service starts at Rs 299 and is designed for both bike and scooty .

Companies, RWA, hospitals, logistics providers, food delivery guys, private and public companies staff, commute hotels, garages, etc. can all avail this service.

What is included in the services?

General service includes maintenance of engine inspection, battery general check-up, brake front and rear adjust, carburettor basic cleaning, spark plug clean, air filter clean, oil filter clean, average and performance checkups, engine work, battery replacement, carburettor repair, tires, wiring fault, breakdown support etc.

To take advantage of two wheeler repairing services, book online appointment through www.garageoncall.com or call 9658–124–124

Users can choose vehicles, location, main service and any add-on services in this process in comment box also. They can choose the time slot as per their convenience and payment after servicing.

Garage On Call then appoints a expert mechanics or technicians to perform this task, who after completion of the repair and services process gives the service report to the concerned customer.

The customer can also ask the technician to do any additional service on the spot by adding it to their existing package. Currently Garage On Call has hundreds of two wheeler experts and certified mechanics who provide this service in Noida, Faridabad, Gurgaon and Delhi -NCR.

The reason behind starting Garage on call is “Unprofessional behavior of local mechanic and a queue which gives a lot of pressure on customers mind and after service, they charge access money by changing unnecessary local parts also the place or shop is not safe for girls and working women”.

We use always genuine parts and our two wheeler engineers are well trained and qualified, they serviced your bike/scooty doorstep at the given time frame.

Garage On-Call aims to update, fitness and quality maintenance of your two-wheeler.

Why Garage on Call:

o 5+ years of experience

o Doorstep service No queue

o Qualified and trusted Engineer

o Transparency Live Video Feed

o Timely service reminder

o 15 days Warranty On Parts Replaced

o Priority to Girls and working women

o Genuine Parts and Lubricants

o Reasonable price also

