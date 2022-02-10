Ruhee All Prepared For Your Home Pampering Session

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ — Armies of hairdressers and salon at home services are preparing to take their much-missed services to a slightly chaotic Dubai. They’ll be armed not only with scissors, trimmers, hair removers, and the like but also capes, caps, gloves, and—this one needs your signature —sheaves of forms.

With state governments allowing salons to resume operations after months of lockdown, salons and parlors read their professionals to visit homes and provide beauty parlour services at home within the government rules.

Alongside they are drawing up safety declaration forms to be signed by clients before they avail services at home or in-salon. This will help salons collect customer health, travel history, and other important information to ensure they can conduct services safely and seamlessly.

These companies are also sourcing advanced single-use service kits that offer a safer contact-less experience. Deep disinfection of high-touch points, tools and equipment, mandatory temperature/health checks, and reduced appointments to avoid overcrowding are other key rules they adhere to.

Ruhee offers home salon services to pamper you from head to toe at an affordable rate, along with quality products and services. In Dubai, Ruhee offers the full range of beauty salon home service that include all ranges of beauty and hair services with our experienced and trained professionals at the comfort of your home. Our beauty professionals are well equipped with the best tools and single-time usable kits to maintain the highest quality & hygiene. Boost your beauty and confidence with incredible beauty services offered by Ruhee in Dubai.

In facials services, if you want to look radiant and maintain healthy skin. Regular hygienic facials help you remove impurities and cleanse the skin, leaving it supple, glowing, and youthful. First, however, you should know about your face skin type. Facials are rejuvenating but only when you select them wisely. Ruhee offers a wide range of facial options: fruit facial, O3 advanced, gold facial, chocolate facial, pearl facial wine facial, anti-aging facial, de-tan facial, etc.

Your hands and feet require care and pampering. First, it is essential to protect your hands and feet from becoming flaky and dry; hence, manicure (for hands) and pedicure (for feet) are necessary to remove dead skin, tanning, and dirt while massaging and nourishing your hands and feet. Lastly, cut, file, and polish your nails.

Waxing services at home Dubai is a common and most preferred method for face and body hair removal. Various types of waxing options are available, such as waxing, peel-off waxing, etc.

Ruhee offers a wide range of hair services from haircut to hair spa, hair color, hair straightening, rebounding, and other hair treatments. We also offer specialized products like shampoo and conditioner for your daily usage to maintain the shining length and strengthen your hair.