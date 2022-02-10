Tier 1 Companies Account for Nearly 40% Share of the Overall Automotive Fuel Injectors Market – Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Automotive Fuel Injectors to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Automotive Fuel Injectors. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Automotive Fuel Injectors Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Automotive Fuel Injectors market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Automotive Fuel Injectors



This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Automotive Fuel Injectors, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Automotive Fuel Injectors Market.

Competitive Landscape

The report on automotive fuel injectors market provides thorough analysis on major players involved in the distribution and manufacturing of automotive fuel injectors.

The competitive landscape chapter in the automotive fuel injectors market report covers key aspects such as automotive fuel injectors product portfolio, SWOT analysis, key strategies, expansion plans and new developments.

The automotive fuel injectors market report includes profiles of major players such as

Delphi Technologies PLC

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

Denso Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH.

Companies in the automotive fuel injectors market are focusing on new product development in a bid to offer high precision fuel flow.

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd. is developing advanced automotive fuel injectors using technologies that lessen carbon dioxide emissions alongside improving thermal efficiency of the engine.

Apart from higher performance, Hitachi’s automotive fuel injectors also provide optimum drive control and precision fuel injection.

Recently, Robert Bosch GmbH has developed special dual-fuel automotive fuel injectors for gas operated engines. These automotive fuel injectors ensure efficient combustion and ignition of air/gas mixtures delivering higher performance and reducing nitrogen oxide emissions.

In 2018, Delphi Technologies PLC began pilot production of micro-valve automotive fuel injectors – the DFI 21 – that are well suited for heavy and medium duty diesel engines.

The company’s new approach toward using closed loop control in automotive fuel injectors would offer life-time precision along with simplicity.

Additionally, LIFE – an organization in the European Union providing funding for research and innovation – has provided Delphi a major grant for starting pilot line for production of DI-CNG (Direct Injection Compressed Natural Gas) automotive fuel injectors for passenger cars.

LIFE’s grant – LIFE13 ENV/LU/000460 – offers a contribution of around 43 percent from European Commission Directorate-General Environment against a total investment of US$ 10.1 million by Delphi Technologies PLC. The research project was initiated in June 2014 and concluded in May 2018.

Sales of Automotive Fuel Injectors Concentrated in Europe; China to Showcase High Lucrativeness

Western Europe is expected to reflect significant growth apropos to sales and demand for automotive fuel injectors in 2018. Increasing automotive fleet, coupled with growing vehicle production is expected to provide potential avenues for automotive fuel injectors in the region.

Sales for automotive fuel injectors are expected to be on an upswing in China with demand projected to expand at a momentous rate in the coming years. This growth can be attributed to increasing vehicle sales in the country. In 2017, around 24 million passenger vehicles were sold in China and the rate is expected to further increase at a 4% year-on-year rate from 2018, according to CPCA (China Passenger Car Association). Further, the China automotive fuel injectors market is likely to witness growing demand for gasoline automotive fuel injectors especially for light trucks and passenger cars. With a significant shift toward GDI technology, sales of advanced automotive fuel injectors in China are expected to increase in the near future.

Shift toward fuel-efficient vehicles, coupled with strict regulatory framework is expected to influence the use of advanced automotive fuel injectors that facilitate reduction in nitrous oxide emissions. This trend has led to development of compressed natural gas automotive fuel injectors that is likely to shape the growth of the automotive fuel injectors market in the forthcoming years.

Sales of automotive fuel injectors are directly influenced by increase in average vehicle age, says the report. With advance in material and technology used in automotive manufacturing, vehicle operational age has increased substantially. In addition, customers are inclined toward maintaining their old vehicles, giving the automotive fuel injectors aftermarket a potential growth avenue. With growing vehicle age, need for repair, maintenance and replacement is likely to increase and automotive fuel injectors are no exception.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Automotive Fuel Injectors Company & brand share analysis : The report offers in-depth Automotive Fuel Injectors brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies

: The report offers in-depth Automotive Fuel Injectors brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies Automotive Fuel Injectors Historical volume analysis : The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Automotive Fuel Injectors and projected sales performance for 2021-2031

: The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Automotive Fuel Injectors and projected sales performance for 2021-2031 Automotive Fuel Injectors Category & segment level analysis : Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels

: Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels Automotive Fuel Injectors Consumption by demographics: To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it

To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it Post COVID consumer spending on Automotive Fuel Injectors: The Fact MR market survey carefully studies consumer spending behavior post COVID-19. It gauges how prevailing trends have influenced their behavior, subsequently impacting their spending power

More Valuable Insights on Automotive Fuel Injectors Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Automotive Fuel Injectors, Sales and Demand of Automotive Fuel Injectors, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



