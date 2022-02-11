Alkaline Phosphatase Kits Market Is Expected To Grow At A Subdued Rate Over 2027

The alkaline phosphatase kits market is expected to grow at a subdued rate over the 2018-2027 forecast period. With the ability of alkaline phosphatase kits to facilitate identification and prognosis of a wide spectrum of diseases, it has become a popular diagnostic tool in the medical fraternity. The factor has resulted in the medical sector accounting for 59.8% of the market share in 2018.

Demands for alkaline phosphatase kits with pack sizes ranging from 101-500 have continued to remain rampant on account of its substantial cost difference with pack sizes ranging from 501-1000 and a modest value disparity with pack sizes up to 100. The difference between the average costs of pack sizes ranging from 501-1000 and pack sizes falling in the range of 101-500 was found to be over US $700 in 2018 while the difference in the cost of the latter and alkaline phosphate kits with pack sizes of 100 and below was under US $110.

Increasing Alcohol Consumption Making Global Population Susceptible to Liver Cancer

Changing lifestyle and increased consumption of alcohol around the world is putting the global population at a higher risk of developing liver cancer. The per capita consumption of alcohol in the population aged over 15 was recorded as 6.4 liters in 2016 and over half of the populace in Europe, North America, and Western Pacific were found to consume alcohol. Increased alcohol consumption can cause scarring of liver cells which raises the risk of developing lung cancer.

Alkaline phosphatase kit is an effective diagnostic tool that aids in identifying any abnormality in liver cells. Rising health consciousness and increasing awareness regarding the negative impact of alcohol has resulted in a growth in the number of people opting for routine diagnosis. These factors coupled with the rise in the average disposable income is driving the demand for alkaline phosphatase kits in the medical diagnostics sector.

