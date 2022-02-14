Meet Mitchell Oltman, the Manager at Dixon Jewelers

Humble, Texas, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Dixon Jewelers’ new manager Mitchell Oltman will continue to offer the same customer service Dixon Jewelry is renowned for.

 

Mitchell is the latest addition to the Humble, Texas-located jewelry store, which has worked hard for more than 30 years to build a reputation of trust in the community.

 

He will help maintain the company’s links with the generations of families it has helped to craft and deliver beautiful fine jewelry, heirloom watches, fine Swiss watches, stunning diamonds, treasured gifts, and custom engagement rings.

 

Dixon Jewelers uses the most advanced technology to maintain and repair family heirlooms. They also offer clients the ability to sell and trade Rolex Fine Swiss watches and diamonds. Customers also turn to Dixon for a selection of wedding and engagement rings, gemstone or diamond replacements, and for ring resizing.

 

“We are dedicated to making every customer know their event is the most important with our personalized service and custom design process,” commented company owner Daniel Dang.

“The addition of Mitchell to the team is welcomed, and he will actively maintain the excellent customer service that our clients are accustomed to.”

 

Dixon Jewelers is one of the few jeweler stores in the Humble area and has some of Houston’s largest custom jewelry collections.

 

Their store is located at 20044 Highway 59 N. Humble, Texas 77338. For more information, contact Dixon Jewelers on 281-446-4333 or email contact@dixonjewelers.com. Alternatively, click on their website https://dixonjewelers.com/.

