Alfa Laval Launches The First Premium Separator System For Single-Use Pharmaceutical Processing

Lund, Sweden, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Alfa Laval – a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling – has launched a unique separator system, Alfa Laval CultureOne™, for single-use processing in the biopharmaceutical industry. All product-contact parts in the separator system can be replaced after each batch which eliminates the risk of cross-contamination thereby increasing process hygiene and safety.

The Alfa Laval CultureOne™ separator system will be used in processes for harvesting fragile cell cultures which later can be used for injectable drugs for treating life-threatening illnesses such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis and organ transplant rejection.

“In these extraordinary times when ‘health and safety’ is on top of everyone’s agenda, I am pleased to announce the launch of our unique system that facilitates and secure safe and efficient biopharmaceutical processing,” says Nish Patel, President of the Food & Water Division. “Now we can offer a premium separation technology for more effective production of smaller batches of targeted treatments. It is beneficial for both our customers and the society.”

In the new Alfa Laval CultureOne™ separator system, all product-contact parts can be replaced after each use, limiting the need for onsite cleaning and sterilization. It results in significantly improved turnaround time and increases process hygiene and safety as there will be no risk for cross contamination between different production batches.

Did you know that… the new Alfa Laval CultureOne™ includes several Alfa Laval unique innovations which characterize the company’s separation technology – and the big difference is that all product-contact parts are replaceable and made by recyclable material?

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress – always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval’s innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day. It’s all about Advancing better™.

Alfa Laval has 17,500 employees. Annual sales in 2019 were SEK 46.5 billion (approx. EUR 4.4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.

www.alfalaval.com