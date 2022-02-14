Products and Uses of Chequered Plates.

What are Chequered plates ?

Mumbai, India, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Chequered plates are used in decorative, architectural applications and shipbuilding – (because it is anti-corrosive and it doesn’t require painting so it is low maintenance). Chequered plates are a very versatile material with many different uses. The plate has good forming, it is easy to drill and has good weldability. Chequer plate is no harder, no stronger and no tougher than the same grade of flat sheet.

In fact because it is not as regular it may in fact be weaker in some ways.

What is the difference between grating and chequered plate?

The steel grating has a long service life. But the chequered steel plate accumulates water and it’s easy to corrode.

We have to paint the corrosion resistance coating for the chequered steel plate every 2–3 years.

The chequered steel plate costs more than the steel grating.

About chequered plates:

Diamond plate, also known as checker plate and tread plate, is a type of metal stock with a regular pattern of raised diamonds or lines on one side, with the reverse side being featureless. Diamond plate is usually steel, stainless steel or aluminum. chequer plate also called chequered plate is a plate with a regular pattern of projections on one side, showing diamond or other shapes, with the reverse side being smooth.

It can be in the form of tear drop mild steel chequered plates, diamond shaped mild steel chequered plates, and embossed mild steel plates.

