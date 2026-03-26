Lucintel Forecasts the Global Automotive MEMS IMU Chip Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2026-03-26 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global automotive MEMS IMU chip market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car and commercial vehicle markets. The global automotive MEMS IMU chip market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the increasing integration of ADAS systems, the rising demand for vehicle navigation accuracy, and the growing adoption of autonomous driving features.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in automotive MEMS IMU chip market to 2031 by type (6-axis and others), application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, 6-axis will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within the application category, commercial vehicle is expected to witness higher growth.

Download sample by clicking on automotive MEMS IMU chip market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Bosch, STMicroelectronics, Panasonic, TDK, Murata are the major suppliers in the automotive MEMS IMU chip market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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