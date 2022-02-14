High Tensile Grades Uses & Specifications

Mumbai, India, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Stud Bolts are externally threaded fasteners without a head, used with 2 nuts on either side, substituting a usual “bolt & nut” assembly. Ananka Fasteners is an outstanding High Tensile Grades Manufacturer. We manufacture High Tensile Grades of unrivaled quality.

High Tensile Grades Uses & Applications:

  • High Tensile Grades are used in Pharmaceutical Equipment
  • High Tensile Grades are used in Sea Water Equipment
  • High Tensile Hex Nuts are used in Heat Exchangers
  • High Tensile Stud Bolts are used in Off-Shore Oil Drilling process
  • High Tensile Heavy Hex Bolts are used in Gas Processing
  • High Tensile Nuts are used in Power Generation
  • High Tensile Bolts are used in Petrochemicals
  •  High Tensile Bolts are used Aircraft Exhaust Manifolds
  •  High Tensile Fasteners are used in Pharmaceuticals

 

ASTM A320 Grade L7 Specifications:

  • Specifications:  ASTM A320,A194 / ASME SA320, SA194
  • Standard:  DIN, ASTM, BS and all International Standards
  • Length:  3 mm to 200 mm
  • Size:  M3 – M56 | 3/6″ to 2″ | Custom Sizes
  • Heat Treatment:  Annealing, Stress Relieving, Case Hardening, Quenching and Tempering.

 

Manufacturer In India:

Ananka Fasteners is an outstanding High Tensile Grades Manufacturer in India. Ananka is High Tensile Grades Supplier of unrivaled quality. We stringently evaluate the quality of all our products at each stage, right from the procurement of the raw material, to production, storage and delivery. We also deliver High Tensile Grades Manufacturer in Mumbai, High Tensile Grades Manufacturer in Gujarat, High Tensile Grades Manufacturer in Ahmedabad, High Tensile Grades Manufacturer in Delhi.

