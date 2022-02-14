Full Fledge Concrete Admixture Manufacturer In India – Cico Group

New Delhi, India, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — CICO Group has been supplying quality concrete admixtures since its inception. Over the years, we have supplied our products to various projects across India. The Trust of our customers has taken us to touch heights of the business success trajectory. As a result, we have earned the reputation of one of the best concrete admixture manufacturers in Delhi and nationwide.

Our Products are used for producing pump concrete, casting of slabs, roof, raft, columns, piers, basement, etc. Our products can produce more workable concrete without increasing water and cement. On the other hand, considerable strength can be achieved without altering workability as concrete admixture manufacturers.

A modern and fully equipped laboratory is available to ensure testing of incoming raw materials and finished products as per relevant standards. The laboratory is manned by qualified personnel.

Construction chemical supplier’s capabilities include bleeding & segregation reduction, freeze & thaw cycle, de-icing & sulfate, corrosion, water & weather resistance. Applications include ready mix, structural, pre-cast, cold & hot weather, paving & exterior concrete pipe, blocks & mortar, burial vaults & segmental retaining wall systems.

Manufacturer of industrial minerals for concrete and cement-based markets. Materials include metakaolin, pozzolans, aluminosilicates, and admixtures. Silica fumes are also available. Applications include cement-based high strength and high performance.

Manufacturer of concrete & cement admixtures. Applications include a process for treating water, controlling fluids loss and gas migration in well cementing, water control in subsurface formulation, and pumping concrete.

Manufacturer, supplier, and importer of concrete admixtures. Features include bag packaging associated with powdered color pigments. Bags are ideal for most concrete finishes, including exposed, etched, honed, and polished finishes. Mixtures are available in a multitude of colors.

Manufacturer of concrete admixture. Product features include increased adhesives bonding, resinous coatings, roofing membranes, and cementitious underlayment’s. Applications include reducing shrinkage & slab curl and decreasing the construction moisture cycle period, allowing slabs to be ready for coverings faster with zero moisture vapor emission flooring failures.

Manufacturer of chemicals for protective coatings. Materials and products include concrete admixtures, elastomeric and waterproof coatings, impregnating and penetrating sealers, and silicone emulsions.

Manufacturer of cement & concrete admixtures with chemical and environmental corrosion resistance. Engineering, designing, repairing, restoration, building, and construction industries served. Used in water reducers, plasticizers, shrinkage.

CICO Group develops and markets a complete range of admixtures and additives in concrete, cement, and mortar production. Construction material manufacturers enhance specific properties of the fresh or hardened concrete, such as workability, watertightness, durability, load-bearing capacity, or early and final strength.