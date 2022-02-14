Quickly Repair Company PCs with the Easy to Use Active@ Boot Disk Utility

Mississauga, Canada, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — The latest version of Active@ Boot Disk has enhanced features that allow IT departments and support staff way more capabilities in managing company and institution PCs. The easy-to-use Windows Wizard interface gives even the newest member of your team full access to many tools that cut down on the time and resources needed to repair boot-up sequences, password errors, backup problems, and so much more.

Think of Active@ Boot Disk as a jack-of-all-trades alternative to booting up in Windows Safe Mode. The entire suite of tools can be utilized with a CD, DVD, or USB thumb drive instead of having to be installed on the target machine. All of the tools and features inside Active@ Boot Disk can be used separately from the target’s operating system, so the risk you or your support staff will damage the original working PC is very low.

With Active@ Boot Disk, you’ll be able to repair struggling boot sequences, manage and recover data from the drive or disk partitions, create backup images for protection and storage, wipe disks, and so much more. You can also use Active@ Boot Disk to safely monitor the conditions and health of a machine you suspect may be on its way to a critical error or is being used by a staff member who may have frequent accidents when it comes to technology. This way, you can prevent possible issues and keep a close eye on the running temperature of the hard drive.

The latest version 18 of Active@ Boot Disk includes updates to KillDisk, Disk Image, Password Changer, Disk Editor, Partition Manager. It has improvements to the Linux Console boot disk tool and more. The software has been upgraded to handle pretty much anything a Windows OS tends to find itself mishandling from human, update, or devive driver errors.

You can download a free copy of Active@ Boot Disk from its website, but to take a full advantage of all the features, you’ll need to purchase a license. There are many options available, including Personal, Corporate, Site, and Enterprise, related to the number of machines your team is managing.

To download Active@ Boot Disk, please visit https://www.boot-disk.com/index.html.