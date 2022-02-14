Nashville Religion Communicators to Learn Key for Success with Action

Nashville, TN, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications.

The Religion Communicators Council (RCC) is an interfaith association of religion communicators at work in print and electronic communication, marketing, and public relations. The Nashville Chapter meets monthly to learn about other faith traditions, learn from fellow communicators and gain professional development opportunities.

The March meeting will be virtual, with guest speaker John Thalheimer on “how to communicate so others take action, drawing from his recent book, The Truth About Selling,” according to religioncommunicators.org/Nashville-chapter.

Thalheimer is an award-winning management consultant, speaker, and author, and has helped hundreds of businesses and thousands of professionals transform their potential into extraordinary performance. “The secret is in learning the ability to make the right behavioral decision in the moment to reach the desired outcomes,” he says. He works with executives, managers, and coworkers to help them reach their full potential.

The RCC has members from every faith group and walk of life including Baha’is, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Scientologists, Sikhs, Hindus, and more. The RCC, founded in 1929, is an association of communications professionals who work for and with a diverse group of faith-based organizations in the areas of communications, public relations, advertising, and development.

The RCC provides opportunities for communicators to learn from each other. Together, RCC members promote excellence in the communication of faith and values in the public arena. For more information about the Religion Communicators Council, visit religioncommunicators.org/nashville-chapter.