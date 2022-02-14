The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee Helps Bring Hope

Nashville, TN, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee has been spreading positive messages since 2009 to residents through distribution of the common sense moral code.

The Way to Happiness, a book written by humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard in the early 1980s, is comprised of 21 precepts, each one predicated on the fact that one’s survival depends on the survival of others—and that without the survival of others, neither joy nor happiness are attainable.

In the three decades since it was authored, more than 115 million copies of the book passed hand to hand, thus inspiring the international movement which is spreading throughout Tennessee and the southern United States.

The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee (TWTH-TN) remained active virtually since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, spreading positive audio-visual messages. And, once it was safe, volunteers took to the streets and parks of Nashville and surrounding communities to continue distributing booklets to help people learn the concepts contained within the common-sense moral code and uplift those in need.

Volunteers found that “people gravitate toward the booklet which creates positivity in a world so often filled with hate.”

TWTH-TN is making a true impact across Tennessee and reaching other parts of the world. To learn more about the program, or to order copies of The Way to Happiness booklet, visit twthtn.org.