Learn about Round Bar manufacturer in India

Mumbai, India, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Round bars are pre-finished metal goods having a circular base that are thick and pre-finished. Round bars, also known as bar stocks, are commonly used in applications that need shafts or rods.

They can be made in a variety of diameters, ranging from 14 inches to massive, 24-inch thick stocks for heavier-duty applications. Round bars must therefore be produced of a long-lasting raw metal or alloy, such as steel, aluminum, iron, or titanium. Regardless of whether an industry relies on one or both of these metals, round bars remain one of the most formidable materials for achieving great load-bearing capacities and aesthetic finish.

Manan Steels & Metals are prime Round Bar Manufacturer, Supplier, Stockiest & Exporter in India. We are considered as one of the pioneer organizations engaged in Manufacturing & Exporting a huge amount of Stainless Steel, Nickel Alloy, Duplex Steel and the Monel Round Bars and Rods. We are also Suppliers, Dealers, and Stockholders of Round Bars.

Invar 36 Round Bar

Invar 36 Round Bar, also known as Nickel Alloy 36 Round Bar, is a nickel-iron alloy with a low coefficient of thermal expansion that is one-tenth that of carbon steel. It contains 36 percent nickel and has a thermal expansion rate that is one-tenth that of carbon steel.

Invar 36 round bars are made from a variety of materials and come in a variety of sizes, depending on the use. Invar 36 is a low-expansion nickel-iron alloy with a nickel content of 36%. From cryogenic temperatures to roughly 500°F, it possesses a low coefficient of expansion and maintains nearly constant dimensions over a wide range of normal atmospheric temperatures. The alloy retains its strength and toughness at cryogenic temperatures.

Hastelloy Round Bar

Hastelloy Round Bar/Rods have a superb mix of physical and mechanical features, including corrosion resistance and high strength, as well as excellent weldability.

Manan Steels & Metals is one of India’s leading Hastelloy Round Bar producers. Hastelloy Round Bars, which are particularly important in the engineering industry, are available from Manan Steel and Metals. We are also one of the leading suppliers of ASTM B574 Hastelloy C22 Round Bar, which is derived from high-grade raw materials and ensures that the highest quality industry-standard goods are delivered.

Types of Round Bars & Rods

Round Bars & Rods Application & Uses

Learn More About Round Bar: Round Bar Manufacturer in India