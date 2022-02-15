Direct Attach Cable Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Feb 15, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The Direct Attach Cable Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global direct attach cable market size is projected to touch USD 13.3 billion by the end of 2025, as per the report released by Million Insights. It is projected to ascend with a CAGR of 36.4% from 2018 to 2025. The rising preference for direct attach cables for the purpose of data storage is predicted to fuel the product demand over the estimated period. Growing spending by producers in highly efficient pluggable products is anticipated to propel the demand for DAC and fiber optics. Moreover, optical fibers act as a crucial transmission medium between HPC and data centers to enable stability and flexibility in data transmission. The cables preferred for interconnect applications and short-range data transmission.

Request a Sample Copy of Direct Attach Cable Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-direct-attach-cable-market/request-sample

The growing penetration of internet is encouraging manufacturers to spend in R&D in order to introduce advanced products for data transmission. The manufacturing of optical fibers is an expensive and cumbersome process, researchers are emphasizing on the development of reliable products, while keeping the overall cost product low.

Increasing application of active optical fibers in consumer electronics and digital signage is anticipated to accelerate the growth of direct attach cable market over the estimated duration. Active HDMI fiber optics are widely preferred over copper cables in various consumer electronics such as 4K TVs owing to their higher bandwidth than copper cables.

The high risk of replacement of optical and copper cables is poised by wireless broadband, which is predicted to restrain the market growth in the upcoming years. Wireless networking provides internet facilities to the rural population. Moreover, a less cost of investment and technological enhancement resulting in excellent internet speed are few other factors promoting wireless broadband demand. Wireless broadband satisfies the need of businesses more efficiently than copper or optical owing to low installation charges, higher stability, and enhanced reliability.

The key players are focusing on expanding their product array through innovative offers. For example, Nexans in 2018, introduced the addition of direct attach cables and active fiber optics to its data center product offering. These cables can improve the product portfolio of the data center and can offer reliable, cost-effective, and effective performance solutions.

Leading Players Analysis covered in these report

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Methode Electronics

Arista Networks

TE Connectivity Ltd

Hitachi

FCI Electronics

Emcore Corporation

Cisco Systems and many others

Access Direct Attach Cable Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-direct-attach-cable-market

On the basis of region, the market is segregated into Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and South America. North America is projected to lead the market in the coming years, owing to surging demand for high-speed internet in high-performing computing centers along with the steady growth of data centers.

Asia Pacific regional market is predicted to foresee considerable growth from 2018 to 2025, owing to increasing demand for improvements and growing expansion of data centers in nations such as Japan, China, and India. Europe is anticipated to ascend at a steady rate over the estimated period due to the rising need for bandwidth in economies such as Germany and the U.K.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com