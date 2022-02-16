Cloud-based learning systems command the most attention for a reason

CANBERRA, Australia, 2022-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ — Cloud hosting refers to where the data of a software is kept. ‘Cloud’ basically just means it’s hosted on the internet. The cloud-based learning management system commands the most attention in the industry, and for good reason. It’s easy to use, cost effective, easily managed and easily scalable. But ultimately, utilising one comes down to whether it’s a good organisational fit or not. The Acorn subject matter experts have dug deep in their latest article to fully explore all the basics of cloud-hosted LMSs, as well as their benefits and shortcomings.

Organisations generally go with a cloud-hosted LMS for three key reasons: elastic scalability, accessibility and cost effectiveness. On the flip side, some prefer locally hosted systems for a different three reasons: data security, customisation control and long-term costs. That said, these reasons can be mitigated. For example, AWS and Microsoft have made supplying affordable and highly secure cloud infrastructure an art form.

The cloud-based LMS isn’t just a niche that’s only used by some. It has endless applications. Two primary industries are educational institutions (universities, TAFE, colleges etc.) and organisations providing employee development (from large enterprises to SMBs).

“Meeting the needs of a dispersed and diverse workforce is what makes the cloud-based LMS a crucial tool for today’s businesses,” said Blake Proberts (Co-Founder and Managing Director). “Accessibility, security and even the workflows of learning pathways are considered at the code level. This gives administrators the time back to identify and nurture professional development opportunities.”

The Acorn experts go one step further and explore other niche benefits to the cloud-based LMS that organisations and procurement teams don’t always consider. For one, they’re typically accessible on any device, anywhere. They come with more ready-to-go third party integrations. Automated notifications are a bonus and can be delivered to anyone no matter where they are in the world. Organisations will also find cloud-based systems tend to come out swinging with a stronger and more intuitive user interface and user experience.

You can read the Acorn experts’ article about cloud-based learning solutions on their Acorn Resources blog: https://hubs.ly/Q013cBlL0

Pursuit Technology is a software development company which seeks to streamline systems through innovative solutions and unlock the potential of the workforce. Pursuit is all about putting the customer at the centre of everything we create. Since the inception of our Acorn LMS seven years ago, we’ve worked with everyone from local businesses to federal government agencies. In that time, we’ve maintained a 100% retention rate. Acorn LMS contains all the tools needed to support workforces – from onboarding and inductions through to compliance and ongoing development.