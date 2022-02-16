Future Electronics Hosts LifeWorks Virtual Fatigue Webinar for All Employees

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, will offer a LifeWorks webinar about healthy approaches to virtual communication on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

‘Virtual Fatigue: Prevention and Practical Tips to Reduce its Impacts’ is part of Future’s wellness program, and is open to all employees of Future Electronics and Future Lighting Solutions.

The webinar will be led by Jonathan Zinck, who will explain what virtual fatigue is, and will help participants understand why virtual interactions can be a source of fatigue. They will also learn practical strategies to reduce virtual fatigue, and various approaches to adapt to this mode of communication and stay engaged in virtual meetings.

LifeWorks is Future’s employee assistance provider. It offers Future employees and their immediate families 24/7 access to confidential support and resources to help manage virtually any personal or professional issue, so they can lead healthier, happier, more productive lives.

For more information about LifeWorks and Future’s wellness program, click here, or visit https://futureelectronics.lifeworks.com.

